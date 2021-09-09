Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. STV Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STV : Studios boosts portfolio with addition of ambitious unscripted producer, Hello Mary

09/09/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09 Sep 2021 STV Studios boosts portfolio with addition of ambitious unscripted producer, Hello Mary Tagged in: Press Releases

STV Studios today announces the addition of a further new label to its expanding portfolio, unscripted production company, Hello Mary - the eighth label in the STV family.

Brighton-based Hello Mary was founded by Steve Regan in 2019. In just two years from inception, the company has won and delivered a range of titles for a variety of broadcasters across entertainment, documentary and popular factual. Hello Mary's, new dating pilot, One Night Stand?, launched successfully last week on E4 and the business recently scored a new commission for Discovery, eight-part paranormal series Trapped Underground for Really. Other productions include The Buildings That Fought Hitler (UKTV's Yesterday), crime format Survivors (A&E), How Animals Talk To Each Other (Sky) and Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer Take Over (TCM).

Over the past 20 years, Regan has produced, commissioned and developed some of the UK's biggest formats, many of which have gone onto global success. Before establishing Hello Mary, he was Head of Development and Production at VIACOM where he commissioned hits such as Geordie Shore and Ex OnThe Beach for MTV. He then oversaw entertainment at Channel 5, where he was responsible for bringing Lip Sync Battle to the UK alongside reality hit Make or Break?. Steve also commissioned many seasons of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother; and has worked as a commissioning editor at Channel 4, Sky One and Living.

STV Studios has taken an initial 25% stake in Hello Mary. In 2020, STV Studios acquired entertainment outfit, Barefaced TV and took a minority stake in high-end drama company, Two Cities; and in 2019 acquired a majority stake in entertainment specialists, Primal Media. STV also has an exclusive creative partnership with esteemed drama producer Elaine Collins and her company, Tod Productions.

This move further strengthens STV's creative pipeline in the unscripted genre, which has a strong track record of success through STV Studios Entertainment, headed up by Gary Chippington, with Catchphrase and new commission, The Bridge of Lies; and Primal Media, who's ambitious new show, Landmark, aired on Sky Arts this week.

Also part of the STV Studios portfolio is in-house STV Studios Drama headed up by Creative Director, Sarah Brown - which has just completed filming on our new prison drama, Screw for Channel 4; and STV Studios Factual with Creative Director, Craig Hunter, whose division has just announced Ian Rankin as the writer of our new genre-blending series for Channel 4, Murder Island, won a new commission for BBC One, The Travelling Auctioneers, and secured a recommission of The Yorkshire Auction House from Really, involving two new series and a celebrity version.

Steve Regan, CEO Hello Mary said: 'Setting up on your own is hugely exciting and over the last two years Hello Mary has scored a number of commissions across many genres, but we are hugely ambitious in how we want to grow. Partnering with David and STV Studios made total sense to help us realise our ambitions in unscripted, and when you call your company Hello Mary, entertainment is always at your core.'

David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Studios, said: 'Steve is an absolute force of nature and one of the most talented unscripted producers working in British television, so we're really thrilled that Hello Mary has joined the STV Studios family. Our creative partnerships each bring something different and special to the mix, and we can't wait to see what's next from this ambitious and entrepreneurial indie.'

For more information please contact:
Kirstin Stevenson, STV Studios
07803 970106 or Kirstin.stevenson@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STV GROUP PLC
02:32aSTV : Studios boosts portfolio with addition of ambitious unscripted producer, H..
PU
02:11aSTV : Earnings Flash (STVG.L) STV GROUP Reports H1 Revenue GBP60.3M
MT
02:10aSTV : Earnings Flash (STVG.L) STV GROUP Reports H1 EPS GBX15.00
MT
09/08STV : BBC One Daytime commissions new STV Studios series The Travelling Auctione..
PU
09/08MENA's largest digital freight firm TruKKer buys Pakistan's TruckSher
RE
09/06STV : Ian Rankin revealed as writer on ambitious new competition format channel ..
PU
09/02STV : Studios secures bumper order from Really for two new series of The Yorkshi..
PU
09/02STV : Screen star David Hayman to explore the Wonders of Scotland in new four-pa..
PU
08/26STV : Sheds Lottery Management Company
MT
08/26An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of STV ELM Limited from STV Group ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2021 15,0 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 14,6 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 158 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart STV GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STV Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 337,50 GBX
Average target price 495,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Reynolds Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STV GROUP PLC11.39%217
VIVENDI SE23.96%40 438
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.2.42%20 015
BOLLORÉ SE50.50%17 633
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.00%9 553
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.172.93%8 183