STV : Studios secures greenlight from UKTV to produce a new six-part factual series for Dave

STV Studios today announces it has been commissioned to produce a new fact-ent format, British As Folk, for UKTV's award-winning comedy entertainment channel Dave.



The 6x60' series will see comics Fern Brady, Darren Harriott and Ivo Graham travelling across the nation discovering and interrogating the stereotypes and traditions that make up British life today and, in the process, creating their very own 'brutally honest' guide to the UK.



British As Folk is commissioned for UKTV by Mark Iddon, Commissioning Editor, and ordered by Steve North, Genre General Manager, Comedy and Entertainment. The series is executive produced for STV Studios by Rosy Marshall-McCrae, with Alex Gilman as Series Producer and Marcus Liversedge as Series Director.



British As Folk will air on Dave later this year.



Craig Hunter, Creative Director, Factual at STV Studios, said:'As fearless young comedians, Fern, Ivo and Darren are all too aware of the labels placed on them and the labels they can place on others. They're the perfect trio to explore why British culture is entrenched in stereotypes, and if these age-old perceptions are still relevant in 2021. British As Folk is a deep dive into what it means to be British in these remarkable times, and we're delighted to be bringing the series to Dave, undoubtedly its natural home.'



Fern Brady said:'As stand ups who travel the length and breadth of the country we generally have a clearer picture of what various towns and regions in the UK are like than the average person. That's why it was so cool to host this show with Darren and Ivo as we represent a good cross section of different regions of the UK as well as all being from totally different class backgrounds.



'Even though I knew the premise of the show was looking at British identity and stereotyped towns the production team have really surprised us at every location so far with the activities we're doing. As a Scot I was convinced they'd get Glasgow wrong until I found myself doing working class yoga with a load of painter decorators and electricians on a council estate, white water rafting while attempting to interview a comedian and learning wilderness survival skills with a guy who makes his own knives up a mountain.'



Darren Harriott said:'I'm delighted to be co-hosting a travelogue on Dave with Fern and Ivo. Getting out of the flat is a massive bonus, never mind Glencoe, Cornwall, Yorkshire and the Welsh Valleys! And big thanks to Dave for all the food on the way, but please remember the camera puts on at least 20 pounds, nothing to do with Cornish cream, Welsh rarebit, Scotch Whisky and Yorkshire puds - I hope I'm not getting paid in food?'



Ivo Graham said:'Travelling around the country with Fern and Darren has been a delight, although as the designated driver of our hired Nissan Elgrand, I have found that their constant stream of unbroadcastable comedy gossip makes it quite difficult to concentrate on the road.'



Mark Iddon, Commissioning Editor, UKTV said:'I'm really excited to see what these three uncover on their journey. They have such great chemistry together and I can't think of a better ensemble to be taking on what makes us British As Folk.'



