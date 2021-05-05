Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. STV Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/05 08:03:42 am
354 GBX   -0.28%
08:53aSTV  : Studios secures greenlight from UKTV to produce a new six-part factual series for Dave
PU
05/04STV  : Cast announced for Channel 4 Drama's Screw
PU
04/30STV  : Statement on Viewpoint
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STV : Studios secures greenlight from UKTV to produce a new six-part factual series for Dave

05/05/2021 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

05 May 2021 STV Studios secures greenlight from UKTV to produce a new six-part factual series for Dave Tagged in: Press Releases

STV Studios today announces it has been commissioned to produce a new fact-ent format, British As Folk, for UKTV's award-winning comedy entertainment channel Dave.

The 6x60' series will see comics Fern Brady, Darren Harriott and Ivo Graham travelling across the nation discovering and interrogating the stereotypes and traditions that make up British life today and, in the process, creating their very own 'brutally honest' guide to the UK.

British As Folk is commissioned for UKTV by Mark Iddon, Commissioning Editor, and ordered by Steve North, Genre General Manager, Comedy and Entertainment. The series is executive produced for STV Studios by Rosy Marshall-McCrae, with Alex Gilman as Series Producer and Marcus Liversedge as Series Director.

British As Folk will air on Dave later this year.

Craig Hunter, Creative Director, Factual at STV Studios, said:'As fearless young comedians, Fern, Ivo and Darren are all too aware of the labels placed on them and the labels they can place on others. They're the perfect trio to explore why British culture is entrenched in stereotypes, and if these age-old perceptions are still relevant in 2021. British As Folk is a deep dive into what it means to be British in these remarkable times, and we're delighted to be bringing the series to Dave, undoubtedly its natural home.'

Fern Brady said:'As stand ups who travel the length and breadth of the country we generally have a clearer picture of what various towns and regions in the UK are like than the average person. That's why it was so cool to host this show with Darren and Ivo as we represent a good cross section of different regions of the UK as well as all being from totally different class backgrounds.

'Even though I knew the premise of the show was looking at British identity and stereotyped towns the production team have really surprised us at every location so far with the activities we're doing. As a Scot I was convinced they'd get Glasgow wrong until I found myself doing working class yoga with a load of painter decorators and electricians on a council estate, white water rafting while attempting to interview a comedian and learning wilderness survival skills with a guy who makes his own knives up a mountain.'

Darren Harriott said:'I'm delighted to be co-hosting a travelogue on Dave with Fern and Ivo. Getting out of the flat is a massive bonus, never mind Glencoe, Cornwall, Yorkshire and the Welsh Valleys! And big thanks to Dave for all the food on the way, but please remember the camera puts on at least 20 pounds, nothing to do with Cornish cream, Welsh rarebit, Scotch Whisky and Yorkshire puds - I hope I'm not getting paid in food?'

Ivo Graham said:'Travelling around the country with Fern and Darren has been a delight, although as the designated driver of our hired Nissan Elgrand, I have found that their constant stream of unbroadcastable comedy gossip makes it quite difficult to concentrate on the road.'

Mark Iddon, Commissioning Editor, UKTV said:'I'm really excited to see what these three uncover on their journey. They have such great chemistry together and I can't think of a better ensemble to be taking on what makes us British As Folk.'

Media Contact:
Stephen Innes, STV Studios | stephen.innes@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STV GROUP PLC
08:53aSTV  : Studios secures greenlight from UKTV to produce a new six-part factual se..
PU
05/04STV  : Cast announced for Channel 4 Drama's Screw
PU
04/30STV  : Statement on Viewpoint
PU
04/30STV  : Statement on STV Sport social media boycott
PU
04/29STV  : Annual General Meeting 2021 transcript
PU
04/15STV GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08STV  : offers £100k worth of gifted airtime memberships to businesses championin..
PU
04/06STV  : announces Leaders' Debate programme and Election 2021 coverage
PU
03/30STV  : Two Cities Television wins original police drama series commission from B..
PU
03/19STV  : News and Women In Journalism Scotland to increase female experts on scree..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2021 18,0 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 166 M 230 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart STV GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STV Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 430,67 GBX
Last Close Price 355,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC17.16%230
VIVENDI SE10.27%37 703
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-5.00%18 564
BOLLORÉ SE25.13%14 741
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.6.59%10 520
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.7.79%5 896
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ