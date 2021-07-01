Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. STV Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STV : continues on-screen diversity push with media training scheme for women in business

07/01/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

01 Jul 2021 STV continues on-screen diversity push with media training scheme for women in business Tagged in: Press Releases

STV News has announced plans to host a media training session exclusively for women from Scotland's business community, as part of an ongoing initiative to improve on-screen diversity.

The free online workshop, which will take place via Zoom on 26 August, aims to encourage more women working within the business sector to take part in broadcast interviews related to their line of work and wider industry.

STV, which strives to achieve a 50:50 gender balance across each of its programmes as a key part of its diversity and inclusion strategy, hopes the session will equip attendees with the confidence and skills required to appear on STV News bulletins and current affairs show Scotland Tonight as expert voices on the Scottish business sector.

As the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and Scotland prepares to host COP26, the insight of informed representatives from within the business community is in increasingly high demand by news outlets.

STV is specifically looking for women who have thoughts and opinions on their own organisation, as well as the wider business sector, to take part in the training session which will be hosted by STV journalists and producers.

The company previously ran two similar workshops earlier this year, which focused on expert female voices in the fields of healthcare and science. Speaking of that session, Dr Stephanie Rainey from Glasgow University's Centre for Virus Research said: 'Female scientists have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic and sessions like this remind us our voice is needed and wanted.'

Nichola Kane, STV News' Editor of Politics and Diversity, said:'Around 150 talented and knowledgeable women from the health and science sectors joined us for our previous Expert Voices workshops, and it's heartening to see that so many of them now feel more empowered to share their valuable insight with viewers across the country.

'The business sector is a perennial fixture of the news agenda and, as with all our coverage, we're working hard to represent a wider range of voices when covering business stories. Whether they're experts in fishing or fashion, engineering or events, I'd encourage anyone who's passionate about their industry and would like to be part of the on-screen conversation to join us for this free session.'

Expert Voices: Media Workshops for Women takes place at 7pm on 26 August. Visit bit.ly/STVExpertVoices to apply to take part.

Media Contact:
Stephen Innes | stephen.innes@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STV GROUP PLC
07:10aSTV  : continues on-screen diversity push with media training scheme for women i..
PU
06:00aSTV  : Businesses championing diversity and inclusion awarded airtime on STV
PU
06/29STV  : Euros drive STV Player's best performing day ever
PU
06/29STV  : Euros and soaps drive STV Player's best performing day ever
PU
06/24CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC : Full year -3-
DJ
06/23STV  : Scotland v Croatia breaks two STV Player records
PU
06/22STV  : BBC commissions STV Studios to make new 25-ep quiz show The Bridge of Lie..
PU
06/21STV  : scores record-breaking audiences with Scotland v England match
PU
06/17STV  : Player becomes first UK BVOD to launch VIP rewards scheme
PU
06/02STV  : announces Euro 2020 programming
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2021 18,0 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 159 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart STV GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STV Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 340,00 GBX
Average target price 430,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Reynolds Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC12.21%214
VIVENDI SE7.39%35 382
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-5.13%18 806
BOLLORÉ SE33.65%16 172
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.19%10 142
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-10.44%4 944