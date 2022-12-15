Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. STV Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:28 2022-12-15 am EST
275.00 GBX   -1.08%
09:34aSTV total ad revenue down from 2021 record, boosted in fourth quarter
AN
08:31aStv : Trading update
PU
07:31aBOE Raises Rates by 0.5 Point, Slowing Pace of Tightening
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STV total ad revenue down from 2021 record, boosted in fourth quarter

12/15/2022 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - STV Group PLC on Thursday said total advertising revenue is slightly down from record year in 2021, with I'm a Celebrity and the FIFA World Cup 2022 boosting fourth quarter revenues.

The Glasgow-based Scotland-focused television broadcaster said total ad revenue for the full year 2022 was down around 2% from GBP112.6 million in 2021, which the company said was a record year, and up 8% on 2019.

STV said 9-month total ad revenue was down 3%, in line with expectations and down 17% for the third quarter due to caution in the advertising market as a result of economic uncertainty in the UK.

Total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be down around 1% "against tough comparators from 2021", at which time total ad revenue was up 16%. STV said the stronger performance was due to I'm a Celebrity and the FIFA World Cup 2022, with the former the most watched TV series across all UK channels in 2022 and STV's most streamed series ever.

The company also said that England's World Cup quarter final against France delivered STV's highest peak time audience in 2022 at 1.6 million viewers.

STV confirmed improved STV Studios guidance for 2023, with a secured revenue between GBP50 million and GBP55 million, ahead of the company's target to quadrupole revenues to GBP40 million by 2023.

Chief Execuitve Officer Simon Pitts said: "Our recently announced partnership with ITV significantly strengthens our STV Player content and advertising proposition, while STV Studios continues to make great progress towards its goal of becoming the UK's leading nations and regions production company."

"With over 30 new shows commissioned this year we have already secured GBP50 million to GBP55 million in revenues for 2023, significantly ahead of our target, and our commissioning pipeline continues to show good momentum," Pitts said.

STV shares were down 1.1% trading at 275.00 pence per share on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about STV GROUP PLC
09:34aSTV total ad revenue down from 2021 record, boosted in fourth quarter
AN
08:31aStv : Trading update
PU
07:31aBOE Raises Rates by 0.5 Point, Slowing Pace of Tightening
DJ
05:49aSterling Could Fall Versus Euro After BOE, ECB Decisions
DJ
04:50aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Zotefoams see profit ahead of exp..
AN
04:45aFTSE 100 Falls as Industrial, Packaging Stocks Drop
DJ
02:53aFTSE 100 Set to Drop Ahead of Interest-Rate Decisions
DJ
12/08ITV and STV extend content sharing and advertising in new deal
AN
12/08ITV, STV Expand Content Sharing, Advertising Sales Partnership
MT
12/05Stv : S inclusion fund is now open for applications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 139 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,69 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 130 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart STV GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STV Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 278,00 GBX
Average target price 589,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STV GROUP PLC-20.57%162
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-20.91%17 582
BOLLORÉ SE7.93%16 607
VIVENDI SE-24.91%9 486
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-37.00%6 217
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.49.43%5 482