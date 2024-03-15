(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC, up 4.5% at 62.38 pence, 12-month range 26.00p-62.60p. The stock hits this 12-month high on Friday and looks set to extend its winning streak to five days. On Wednesday, the space technology-focused investor reported a rise in net asset value per share for the six months to December 31.

----------

STV Group PLC, up 3.7% at 212.56 pence, 12-month range 175.00p-265.00p. The television broadcaster and content producer says it has been commissioned by Netflix Inc to produce a new drama series, The Witness. The series will begin filming in summer 2024. David Mortimer, managing director of STV Studios, says: "This is STV Studios first commission for Netflix and we very much look forward to collaborating with them on this project, which our experienced and committed drama team will produce with the utmost sensitivity and care that it deserves."

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Speedy Hire PLC, down 5.8% at 23.56p, 12-month range 23.55p-38.95p. The tool and equipment hire services firm falls after a slow start to 2024. In the year-to-date, the stock has fallen by 30%.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.