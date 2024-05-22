ADVICE FOR INVESTORS
INVESTMENT IN EQUITY SECURITIES AND EQUITY RELATED SECURITIES INVOLVES A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RISKS. THE INVESTORS ARE REQUIRED TO READ THE RIGHTS SHARE OFFER DOCUMENT (HEREIN REFERRED TO AS 'OFFER DOCUMENT')AND RISK FACTORS CAREFULLY, ASSESS THEIR OWN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RISK-TAKING ABILITY BEFORE MAKING THEIR INVESTMENT DECISIONS IN THIS OFFERING.
RIGHT ENTITLEMENT LETTER IS TRADABLE ON PSX, RISKS AND REWARDS ARISING OUT OF IT SHALL BE SOLE LIABILITY OFTHE
INVESTORS.
THIS DOCUMENT IS ISSUED FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND TO THE PUBLIC IN GENERAL IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF PKR 2,329,005,356/- CONSISTING OF (53,540,353) NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF PKR 43.50/- EACH BY STYLERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. A COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE. THIS OFFER DOCUMENT IS VALID TILL. OCTOBER 5, 2024 (60 days from the last day of payment of subscription amount)
Stylers International Limited
Right Share - Offer Document
Registered Office: 20-KM Ferozepur Road Glaxo Town Lahore - 74000, Pakistan, Contact Details: UA Phone +
92 042 35274471-3, Email: tariq.majeed@stylersintl.com, Website: www.stylersintl.com, Contact Person: Tariq Majeed - Company Secretary, Date of Incorporation: 27th November 1991, Company Registration No.: 0025799, Share Registrar: F.D. Registrar Services (SMC-Pvt.)Limited, Address: Suit 1705 - A. 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi - 74400, Tel: (92-21) 32271905-6. Fax: (92-21)32621233 Email: info@fdregistrar.com, website: www.fdregistrar.com
Circular under Section 83(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 and Schedule 1 under the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020 for issue of 53,540,353 (Fifty Three Million Five Hundred and Forty Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Three) ordinary shares by way of Rights (i.e. 12.30% of the existing paid-up capital of Stylers International Limited) at an offer price of PKR 43.50/- per share (i.e. including a premium of PKR 33.50/- per share) for an aggregate issue size of PKR 2,329,005,356/- (Pak Rupees Two Billion Three Hundred and Twenty-Nine Million Five Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty-Six) at a ratio of 12.30 rights shares for every 100 shares held.
Date of placing offer document on PSX for Public
Not opted for Public comments
Comments
Date of Final Offer Letter
June 13, 2024
Date of Book Closure
From June 24, 2024 to July 01, 2024
Dates for Payment of Subscription Amounts
From July 8, 2024 to August 6, 2024
Trading Dates for Letter of Rights
From July 8, 2024 to July 30, 2024
Website address to download Offer Document
www.stylersintl.com
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
Details of Relevant Contact Person
Description
Name of
Designation
Contact
Office Address
Email ID
person
Number
Authorized Officer
Mr. Tariq
Company
+92 333
20-KM Ferozepur
tariq.majeed@styler
of the Issuer
Majeed
Secretary
4225449
Road Glaxo Town
sintl.com
Lahore - 74000
Underwriters:
Underwriter
Name of
Designation
Contact
Office Address
Email ID
person
Number
Meezan Bank
Mr. Ovais
Assistant Vice
+92 021
2nd Floor, C-25,
Ovais.siddiqi@meezanbank.com
Limited
Siddiqi
President -
38103500
Estate Avenue, SITE,
Financial
Ext: 3008
Karachi
Advisory &
Structured
finance
Topline
Mr. Omar
Head of
+92 21
8th Floor, Horizon
omar@topline.com.pk
Securities
Salah
Corporate
35303330
Tower, Plot # 2/6
Limited
Finance and
Block-3, Clifton,
Advisory
Karachi
Bankers to the Issue:
Bankers
Name of
Designation
Contact
Office Address
Email ID
person
Number
Meezan
Shah
Vice
0333-
Utility Building
Ammar.farooqi@meezanbank.
Bank
Muhammad
President/Deputy
2315178
3rd Floor
com
Limited
Ammar
Manager Capital
Meezan House C-
Farooqi
Market
25 Estate Avenue
Karachi
Page 2 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
ISSUER UNDERTAKING:
UNDERTAKING BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Date: ___________
"WE, THE UNDERSIGNED OF STYLERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CERTIFY THAT;
- THE OFFER DOCUMENT CONTAINS ALL INFORMATION WITH REGARD TO THE ISSUER AND THE ISSUE, WHICH IS MATERIAL IN THE CONTEXT OF THE ISSUE AND NOTHING HAS BEEN CONCEALED IN THIS RESPECT;
- THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT TO THE BEST OF OUR KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF;
- THE OPINIONS AND INTENTIONS EXPRESSED THEREIN ARE HONESTLY HELD;
IV. THERE ARE NO OTHER FACTS, THE OMISSION OF WHICH MAKES THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS A WHOLE OR ANY PART THEREOF MISLEADING; AND
- ALL REQUIREMENTS OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017, THE COMPANIES (FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES) REGULATIONS, 2020, THE CENTRAL DEPOSITORY COMPANY AND THAT OF PSX PERTAINING TO THE RIGHT ISSUE HAVE BEEN FULFILLED."
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF STYLERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
______________________
______________________
MR. UMER KIBRIA MAJAL
MR. MUSTANSER AHMED
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Page 3 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
UNDERTAKING BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Undertaking by the Board of Directors (Board) [or an officer of the Company authorized by them in this behalf]
WE, THE BOARD ___________________HEREBY CONFIRM THAT:
- ALL MATERIAL INFORMATION AS REQUIRED UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017, THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015, COMPANIES (FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES) REGULATIONS, 2020, THE LISTING OF COMPANIES AND SECURITIES REGULATIONS OF THE PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED HAS BEEN DISCLOSED IN THIS OFFER DOCUMENT AND THAT WHATEVER IS STATED IN OFFER DOCUMENT AND IN THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS IS TRUE AND CORRECT TO THE BEST OF OUR KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF AND THAT NOTHING HAS BEEN CONCEALED.
- WE UNDERTAKE THAT ALL MATERIAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING RISKS THAT WOULD ENABLE THE INVESTOR TO MAKE AN INFORMED DECISION, HAS BEEN DISCLOSED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT.
- RIGHT ISSUE IS THE DISCRETION OF BOARD OF THE ISSUER AND IT NEITHER REQUIRE APPROVAL OF THE COMMISSION NOR THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE.
IV. THE DRAFT OFFER DOCUMENT WAS PLACED ON THE WEBSITE OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE AND THE ISSUER ON ________ (I.E. WITHIN 45 DAYS OF THE DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE BOARD.
- COMMENTS FROM SECURITIES EXCHANGE AND THE SECP WERE RECEIVED ON _______
VI.
THE BOARD HAS ENSURED THAT DRAFT OFFER DOCUMENT IS UPDATED IN LIGHT OF THE PUBLIC
COMMENTS (IF SOUGHT), SECURITIES EXCHANGE AND SECP COMMENTS.
VII.
THE BOARD HAS DISCLOSED ON PSX'S AND COMPANY'S WEBSITE, ALL THE COMMENTS RECEIVED
ALONG WITH THE EXPLANATIONS AS TO HOW THEY ARE ADDRESSED.
VIII.
THE FINAL OFFER DOCUMENT WAS SUBMITTED TO THE COMMISSION AND PLACED ON SECURITIES
EXCHANGE WEBSITE ON ____________ ALONG WITH THE BOOK CLOSURE DATES AND RELEVANT
RIGHT ISSUANCE TIMELINES. (I.E. WITHIN 20 WORKING DAYS FROM THE DATE OF RECEIPT OF
COMMENTS OF PSX and SECP)
IX.
THE STATUATORY AUDITOR M/s. _____________ OF THE ISSUER SHALL SUBMIT HALF YEARLY
REPORT TO THE ISSUER REGARDING UTILIZATION OF PROCEEDS IN THE MANNER REFERRED TO IN
THE FINAL OFFER DOCUMENT. THE ISSUER WILL INCLUDE THE REPORT OF THE STATUTORY
AUDITOR, ALONG WITH ITS COMMENTS THEREON, IF ANY, IN ITS HALF YEARLY AND ANNUAL
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
Page 4 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
1. DISCLAIMER:
In line with the Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, this document does not require approval of the Securities Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
The Securities Exchange and the SECP disclaim:
- Any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon this document to anyone, arising from any reason, including, but not limited to, inaccuracies, incompleteness and/or mistakes, for decisions and/or actions taken, based on this document.
- Any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Company and any of its schemes/projects stated herein or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regards to them by the Company in this Offer document.
- Any responsibility with respect to the quality of the issue.
It is clarified that information in this Offer document should not be construed as advice on any particular matter by the SECP and the Securities Exchange and must not be treated as a substitute for specific advice.
Page 5 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
GLOSSARY OF TERMS & DEFINITIONS
BoD
Board of Directors
Company or Issuer
Stylers International Limited
Companies Act
Companies Act, 2017
CDC
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited
CDS
Central Depository System
PKR or Rs
Pakistani Rupees
PSX or Securities
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Exchange
SECP or Commission
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Page 6 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
DEFINITIONS
Any bank with whom an account is opened and maintained by the Issuer for
keeping the issue amount.
Banker to the Issue
Meezan Bank Limited has been appointed as Bankers to the Issue, in this
Right Issue
The Book Closure shall commence from June 24, 2024 to July 1, 2024 (both
Book Closure Dates
days inclusive).
Issue
Issue of 53,540,353 right shares representing 12.30% of the total paid-up capital
of the Company.
The price at which right shares of the Company are offered to the existing
Issue Price
shareholders.
Market Price
The latest available closing price of the share.
Net Worth
Total assets minus total liabilities.
Ordinary Shares of Stylers International Limited having face value of PKR10/-
Ordinary Shares
each.
The Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020
https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/the-companies-further-issue-of-
Regulations
capital-regulations-2020-amended-till-september-16-
2022/?wpdmdl=45863&refresh=646da0f53433c1684906229
Right Issue
Shares offered by a company to its members strictly in proportion to the
shares already held in respective kinds and classes.
A person who has contributed initial capital in the issuing company or has the
right to appoint majority of the directors on the board of the issuing company
directly or indirectly;
Sponsor
A person who replaces the person referred to above; and
A person or group of persons who has control of the issuing company whether
directly or indirectly.
Page 7 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
Contents
1.3.
Financial Effects Arising from Right Issue:
11
1.4.
Total expenses to the issue:
11
1.5.
Details of Underwriters:
12
1.6.
Commitments from substantial shareholders/directors:
12
1.7.
Fractional Rights Shares:
12
1.8.
Important Dates:
13
2.
SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT PAYMENT PROCEDURE:
13
3.
PROFILE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND SPONSORS
14
3.1.
Profile of the Board of Directors of the Company
14
3.2
Profile of Sponsors of the Company
19
4.
FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE ISSUER:
20
4.1.
Financial highlights of Issuer for last three years
20
4.2.
Financial highlights for the preceding year of consolidated financial:
21
4.3.
Detail of issue of capital in previous five years:
21
4.4.
Average market price of the share of the Issuer during the last six months:
21
4.5.
Share Capital and Related Matters
21
5.
RISK FACTORS
22
5.1 Risk Associated with the rights issue
22
5.2 Risk Associated with the issuer
23
5.3 External Risk Factors
24
6.
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS:
25
6.1. Outstanding Legal Proceedings of the Company
25
6.2. Action taken by the Securities Exchange against the issuer or associated listed companies of the
Issuer during the last three years due to noncompliance of the its Regulations
26
6.3. Any outstanding legal proceeding other than the normal course of business involving the Issuer, its sponsors, substantial shareholders, directors and associated companies, over which the issuer
has control, that could have material impact on the issue
26
7. SIGNATORIES TO THE OFFER DOCUMENT
26
Page 8 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
1 SALIENT FEATURES OF THE RIGHT ISSUE
1.1. Brief Terms of the Rights Issue:
a)
b)
c)
d)
e)
f)
g)
h)
i)
Description of issue
Size of the proposed issue
Face value of the share
Basis of determination of price of the Right Issue
Proportion of new issue to existing issued shares with condition, if any
Date of meeting of the BoD wherein the Right Issue was approved
Names of directors attending the BoD meeting
Brief purpose of utilization of Right Issue proceeds
Purpose of the Right Issue - Details of the main objects for raising funds through present Right Issue
Issuance of new ordinary shares by way of rights to existing shareholders of the Company, at PKR 43.50/- (Pak Rupees Forty-Three point Five Zero only) per share, as per their proportional entitlement.
The Company shall issue 53,540,353 ((Fifty-Three Million Five Hundred and Forty Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty-Three) ordinary shares, at a price of PKR 43.50/- (Pak Rupees Forty-Three point Five Zero only) per share, aggregating to PKR 2,329,005,356/- (Pak Rupees Two Billion Three Hundred and Twenty-Nine Million Five Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty-Six).
PKR 10/- each
The Right Issue is being carried out at a premium. Considering the current market price of the Company, the premium charged over the par value is justified and is also in line with the prevailing market practice. In fact, the Right Issue price constitutes a discount of approximately 13% to the prevailing market price (as of April 30, 2024 being the date of announcement of the Right Issue).
12.30 right shares for every 100 ordinary shares held by existing shareholders.
30 April 2024
- Mr. Javed Arshad Bhatti - Chairman
- Mr. Mian Muhammad Ahsan - Non- Executive Director
- Mr. Muhammad Umer - Non- Executive Director
- Mr. Mustanser Ahmed - Chief Executive Officer
- Mr. Jehanzeb Khan - Independent Director
The proceeds from the Right Issue will be primarily utilized for repayment of loan obtained for the expansion project and to incur capital expenditure for the successful completion of the project.
The purpose of the Right Issue is to secure funds for an expansion initiative, currently the project is being partially financed by an associated
Page 9 of 26
OFFER DOCUMENT | STYLERS INTERNATIONAL
j)
k)
Minimum level of subscription (MLS) "Application Supported by Blocked amount" (ASBA) facility, if any, will be provided for subscription of right shares.
Company. These funds will be allocated towards repayment of financing obtained and for further expenditure required for the successful completion of the expansion project.
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
1.2. Principal Purpose of the Issue and funding arrangements:
The purpose of the Right Issue is to secure funds for an expansion initiative integral to Company's long term business Sustainability and Growth strategy. The project is designed to meet the escalating demand of its customers more efficiently and aims to attain the esteemed Leeds certification. With this expansion Company will effectively execute its Growth strategy, thereby enhancing its profitability and giving greater returns to the shareholders. These funds will be allocated towards repayment of financing obtained and for further expenditure required for the successful completion of the expansion project including civil construction, MEP, Plant & Machinery etc.
Brief components of estimated project cost are described below:
Description
PKR Mn
Building (Including Hostel)
3,805
Plant & Machinery (Including Boiler, Genset, Air Compressor, Effluent Treatment Plant
2,807
(ETP), Automation etc.)
Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing
613
Pre-operating Expenses & Fixtures
248
Fire Equipment, Hydrants etc.
197
Solar System
156
Govt. Licenses (Gas, LESCO etc.)
80
LEED Certification Gold (Includes Work to qualify for Certification)
15
IT Equipment Infrastructure
13
Contingencies and Others
84
Total
8,019
The project envisage a LEED Certified state-of-the-art facility with Building Capacity of 6 million garments annual capacity and installed Plant & Machinery Capacity of 4 million garments annually. Spanning across 35 acres of land, a covered area of 500,000 sqft. with Miyawaki forest of 36,500 sqft. Project is located at 3km off Raiwind Manga Road Distt. Lahore.
Plant & Machinery includes Boilers, Genset, Air Compressor, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Automation etc. By deploying cutting edge technology / latest machinery & equipment like Rain forest Laundry Machines, Ozone Technology, Green Series Dryers (which will significantly reduce usage of resources water, steam & chemicals while shorting the process time).
The total cost of the project is PKR 8.0 billion and is being financed by internal generation of funds and a loan from an associated company to the tune of PKR 2.3 billion. The major portion of the Right issue proceed will be utilized for re-payment of loan and partially for further financing of the project. No
Page 10 of 26
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stylers International Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 10:36:06 UTC.