Styrenix Performance Materials Limited is an India-based company. The Company is a producer of Absolac (ABS). ABS is a plastic resin produced from Acrylonitrile, Butadiene & Styrene, used for manufacturing of home appliances, automobiles, consumer durables and business machines. The company is also a manufacturer of Polystyrene (PS) and ABSOLAN (SAN), which is a polymerized plastic resin produced from Styrene and Acrylonitrile, and mainly used for products, such as lightings, stationeries, novelties, refrigerators, and cosmetic packing. It is engaged in providing styrenic applications for various everyday products across a range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports/leisure. Its products include Absolac ABS, Absolac High Heat ABS, Absolan SAN, GPPS, and HIPS. The Company operates its manufacturing facilities at Nandesari, Moxi, Katol and Dahej and research and development center at Moxi in Gujarat.

Sector Commodity Chemicals