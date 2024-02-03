Styrenix Performance Materials Limited reported earnings results for the nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the nine months, the company reported sales was INR 16,234.6 million compared to INR 17,569.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 16,303.2 million compared to INR 17,691.2 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1,238.1 million compared to INR 1,405.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 70.4 compared to INR 79.95 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 70.4 compared to INR 79.95 a year ago.