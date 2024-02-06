(Alliance News) - Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna Spa reported Tuesday that it recorded 634,865 passengers in January, up 7.6 percent compared to the same month in 2023.

Passengers on domestic flights totaled 153,295, up 8.8 percent from the same period last year, while passengers on international flights totaled 481,570, up 7.2 percent over 2023.

Airline movements were 4,991, up 7.5 percent on January 2023, while air cargo transported was 3,499 tons, up 5.3 percent.

In January's ranking of favorite destinations we find Catania, Tirana and Barcelona in the top three places. They are followed by: Paris Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul, Palermo, Bucharest, London Heathrow and Rome Fiumicino.

Particularly noteworthy are the strong growth of the Albanian capital, which with a growth of almost 47 percent over January 2023 jumps to second place in the ranking, and the return of Rome Fiumicino to the "top ten," thanks to a significant plus 81 percent of passengers.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna's stock on Tuesday closed 0.2% in the red at EUR8.18 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.