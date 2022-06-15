Sub Sri Thai Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the of Directors regarding Investment in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1, the Amendment of Undertaking Agreement and the Determination of the Date for EGM No. 1/2022

No. 016/2022 15 June 2022 Subject: Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding Investment in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1, the Amendment of Undertaking Agreement and the Determination of the Date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Trust Unitholders of Sub Sri Thai Real Estate Investment Trust (SSTRT) No. 1/2022 Attention: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Attachment: 1. Capital Increase Report Form Information Memorandum on SSTRT's Acquisition of the Assets and Related Party Transactions with Person Related to the REIT Manager Details of the Amendment of Undertaking Agreement of SSTRT As SST REIT Management Company Limited (the "Company" or the "REIT Manager") as the REIT manager of Sub Sri Thai Real Estate Investment Trust ("SSTRT"), has convened the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors No. 5/2022 on 15 June 2022, the Company would like to inform significant resolutions of the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors as follows: Agenda 1 The investment in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 In order to be in accordance with the objectives of SSTRT in raising funds to invest in immovable properties and to procure benefits from such immovable properties and in order to generate income and return to SSTRT and trust unitholders of SSTRT. The REIT Manager resolved to propose to the trust unitholders' meeting of SSTRT to consider and approve the investment in the additional investment assets of SSTRT, in order to increase the sources of income and to generate return to the trust unitholders. The additional assets in which SSTRT will invest shall comprise the following (the "Additional Investment Assets No. 1"): 1

Details of the Additional Document Warehouses in Sub Sri Thai Project Investment Assets No. 1 Ownership of land represented by 1 title deed (Title Deed No. 261431) with the land area according to the title deed of 4 Rai 1 Ngan 68.9 Square Wah and ownership of 4 document warehouses which are Document Warehouse No. 36 with the building area of approximately 1,750 square meters, Document Warehouse No. 37 with the building area of approximately 1,750 square meters, Document Warehouse No. 38 with the building area of approximately 1,750 square meters and Document Warehouse No. 39 with the building area of approximately 1,750 square meters, including other related assets which are utilities system and equipment, located in Bang Chak Sub-District, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakarn Province. Currently, Sub Sri Thai Public Company Limited (the "Asset Owner" or "SST") is the owner of such land and document warehouses. Remarks: (1) After the investment, SSTRT will procure benefits by renting out the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 to the Asset Owner to operate the document warehouse business pursuant to the Land and Building Lease Agreement of Sub Sri Thai Project and the Utilities System and Equipment Lease Agreement of Sub Sri Thai Project with the lease period of 10 years from the date on which the Asset Owner registers the transfer of the ownership of Additional Investment Assets No. 1 to SSTRT at the relevant land office and the right to renew the lease agreements for periods of at least 3 years each. (2) The Asset Owner agrees to implement the registration of the servitude right over the lands adjacent to the land which is the Additional Investment Asset No. 1, for benefits of such land which is the Additional Investment Assets No. 1, for the purposes of walkway, car way, entrance and exit to public roads, electricity, water supply, telephone, drainage, as well as other utilities, without conditions of time and without any consideration. Additional details relating to the value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 will be as provided in the invitation letter to the trust unitholders' meeting, the registration statement for the offering for sale of trust units and the prospectus for the offering for sale of additional trust units issued in the first capital increase of SSTRT. 2

The Information Memorandum on SSTRT's Acquisition of the Assets and details of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 are provided in the Attachment 2. However, the REIT Manager may opt to invest in any item of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1, provided that the REIT Manager will significantly take into account the utmost benefits of SSTRT and trust unitholders of SSTRT. SSTRT shall invest in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 in the total value of not exceeding Baht 190,000,000 (One Hundred Ninety Million Baht) (payable on the date on which SSTRT invests in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1) which comprises the purchase price of the land and buildings, including other related assets (excluding taxes, registration fee, specific business tax, other relevant fees and expenses). The source of fund for investment in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 will be funds from the capital increase of SSTRT by issuance and offering for sale of additional trust units. The details of such capital increase of SSTRT are as mentioned in Agenda 3. In this regard, the REIT Manager has engaged 2 appraisal companies namely Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Company Limited and Nexus Property Consultants Company Limited (altogether referred to as the "Appraisers"), which are the appraisers approved by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Office of the SEC"), to appraise the value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1. Both of the Appraisers opted to apply the income approach method for valuation of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1, whereby the REIT Manager and the Appraisers share the same view that the appraised value from the income approach method is an appropriate method for comparison with the investment value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 as the sources of income of the assets are from rental fee. The value in which SSTRT will invest in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 of not exceeding Baht 190,000,000 (One Hundred Ninety Million Baht) (excluding taxes, registration fee, specific business tax, other relevant fees and expenses) will be lower than the lowest appraised value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 appraised by the Appraisers, which is Baht 203,000,000 (Two Hundred Three Million Baht), by 6.40 percent. In addition, the REIT Manager is of the opinion regarding the investment and the reasonableness of the investment value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 that the investment value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 is reasonable, as the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 have potential to generate income and good physical condition with international construction standards, are located in a decent location which is a strategic location of business operations with public utilities systems which are developed and managed by the expert and are ready to be used to procure benefits. Moreover, the assets are likely to increase in value and to be attractive to investors and tenants. 3

The Company will inform the details of the appraised value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 and the projected statement of income and details of net investment income and auditor's report for the projection period from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023 of SSTRT in the invitation letter to the trust unitholders' meeting which will be circulated to the trust unitholders. Moreover, after SSTRT has invested in the Additional Investment Assets No.1 by receiving the transfer of ownership from SST, SSTRT will procure benefits by renting out such assets to SST to operate the document warehouse business with the lease period of 10 years from the date on which the Asset Owner registers the transfer of the ownership of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 to SSTRT at the relevant land office and the right to renew the lease agreements for periods of at least 3 years each. In this regard, SST is a major shareholder of the Company which is the REIT Manager of SSTRT, holding the proportion of approximately 99.99 percent of all the sold shares of the Company, and is the person who has control over the REIT Manager. Therefore, SST is considered as a person related to the REIT Manager, and the investment in the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 by receiving the transfer of the ownership from SST, including the procurement of benefits by renting out the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 to SST as aforementioned is thus a transaction between SSTRT and a person related to the REIT Manager with a value of approximately 29.37 percent of the net asset value of SSTRT, which is more than 3 percent of the net asset value of SSTRT (as at 31 March 2022, the net asset value of SSTRT equals to Baht 1,263.21 Million), that is to say, the investment value of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 of not exceeding Baht 190,000,000 (One Hundred Ninety Million Baht) (excluding taxes, registration fee, specific business tax, other relevant fees and expenses) has the transaction size of approximately 15.04 percent of the net asset value of SSTRT and the total rental fee which SSTRT will receive from SST throughout the lease period of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 of 10 years from the date on which the Asset Owner registers the transfer of the ownership of the Additional Investment Assets No. 1 to SSTRT at the relevant land office which will be approximately Baht 181,000,000 (One Hundred Eighty One Million Baht), has the transaction size of approximately 14.33 percent of the net asset value of SSTRT. Hence, the entering into aforementioned transaction between SSTRT and SST requires an approval from the trust unitholders' meeting of SSTRT by a vote of not less than three-fourth of all votes of trust unitholders attending the meeting and having the right to vote pursuant to the Trust Deed and the Notification of the Office of SEC No. SorRor. 26/2555 Re: Provisions relating to Particulars, Terms and Conditions in a Trust Instrument of Real Estate Investment Trust (as amended) ("Notification No. SorRor. 26/2555"). The Information Memorandum on SSTRT's Acquisition of the Assets and Related Party Transactions with Person Related to the REIT Manager is provided in the Attachment 2. In this regard, the REIT Manager has appointed Discover Management Company Limited as the independent financial advisor to render opinions and analyze 4