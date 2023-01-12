Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Subaru Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-12 am EST
2032.00 JPY   -1.86%
02:03aJapan's Nikkei flat before U.S. CPI test; banks rally on BOJ speculation
RE
01/09Subaru : Announces Organizational Changes(Effective January 1, 2023)
PU
2022Subaru : Announces Lineup for Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
PU
Japan's Nikkei flat before U.S. CPI test; banks rally on BOJ speculation

01/12/2023 | 02:03am EST
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended little changed on Thursday, on caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, with banking stocks rallying amid speculation about a Bank of Japan (BOJ) stimulus tweak heading into next week's policy meeting.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.01% at 26,449.82, after touching 26,547.61 for the first time since Dec. 27. The markets initially tracked overnight Wall Street gains amid bets that a mitigation in the pace of U.S. consumer price gains will allow the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of its rate hikes.

"The topside is heavy, with investors fine-tuning positions ahead of the CPI report," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

"At the same time, the bottom also seems quite firm," she added. "The market's expectation that the U.S. economy can navigate a soft rather than hard landing is supporting stocks, including in Japan."

Banking stocks rallied following a Yomiuri newspaper report that central bank officials would review the side effects of massive stimulus at their policy meeting next week, fanning speculation for a near-term policy shift. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's banking subindex rallied 4.26%.

A stronger yen, which gained about 0.6% to 131.73 per dollar on Thursday in Asia, also made stocks heavy, market participants said.

"One of the things that have kept earnings from collapsing in Japan has been the weaker yen," said Amir Anvarzadeh, a market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors.

"Now that the yen is going back the other way, the rug is going to be pulled under the feet of manufacturers with big overseas earnings, particularly the multinationals."

Nintendo fell 1.8%, while carmaker Subaru slumped 1.86%. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing declined 1.98%.

Travel-related shares fell amid entry restrictions on Chinese tourists. The air and rail transport subindexes sank 0.43% and 0.98%, respectively. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland, additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.27% 90.878 Delayed Quote.1.92%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.24% 160.049 Delayed Quote.1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.14% 98.09 Delayed Quote.1.64%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 141.88 Delayed Quote.1.07%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.98% 79840 Delayed Quote.1.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.64% 1.612877 Delayed Quote.2.21%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.45% 0.7069 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.39% 83.667 Delayed Quote.1.08%
NIKKEI 225 0.01% 26449.82 Real-time Quote.0.31%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -1.80% 5447 Delayed Quote.0.27%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.96% 926 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.69% 1023 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
SUBARU CORPORATION -1.86% 2032 Delayed Quote.2.12%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 131.856 Delayed Quote.0.76%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 866 B 29 179 M 29 179 M
Net income 2023 229 B 1 729 M 1 729 M
Net cash 2023 676 B 5 105 M 5 105 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,93x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 1 588 B 11 985 M 11 985 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 36 910
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart SUBARU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 070,50 JPY
Average target price 2 721,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomomi Nakamura Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Global Marketing
Katsuyuki Mizuma CFO, Director & Chief Risk Management Officer
Kazuo Hosoya Deputy General Manager-Domestic Sales
Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer
Tetsuro Fujinuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION2.12%11 985
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.80%188 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%78 667
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%77 853
BMW AG10.07%62 362
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%52 722