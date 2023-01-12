Japan's Nikkei flat before U.S. CPI test; banks rally on BOJ speculation

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
ended little changed on Thursday, on caution ahead of key U.S.
inflation data, with banking stocks rallying amid speculation
about a Bank of Japan (BOJ) stimulus tweak heading into next
week's policy meeting.
The Nikkei ended the day up 0.01% at 26,449.82,
after touching 26,547.61 for the first time since Dec. 27. The
markets initially tracked overnight Wall Street gains amid bets
that a mitigation in the pace of U.S. consumer price gains will
allow the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of its rate
hikes.
"The topside is heavy, with investors fine-tuning positions
ahead of the CPI report," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at
Nomura.
"At the same time, the bottom also seems quite firm," she
added. "The market's expectation that the U.S. economy can
navigate a soft rather than hard landing is supporting stocks,
including in Japan."
Banking stocks rallied following a Yomiuri newspaper report
that central bank officials would review the side effects of
massive stimulus at their policy meeting next week, fanning
speculation for a near-term policy shift. The Tokyo Stock
Exchange's banking subindex rallied 4.26%.
A stronger yen, which gained about 0.6% to 131.73 per dollar
on Thursday in Asia, also made stocks heavy, market participants
said.
"One of the things that have kept earnings from collapsing
in Japan has been the weaker yen," said Amir Anvarzadeh, a
market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors.
"Now that the yen is going back the other way, the rug is
going to be pulled under the feet of manufacturers with big
overseas earnings, particularly the multinationals."
Nintendo fell 1.8%, while carmaker Subaru
slumped 1.86%. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing
declined 1.98%.
Travel-related shares fell amid entry restrictions on
Chinese tourists. The air and rail transport
subindexes sank 0.43% and 0.98%, respectively.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland, additional reporting by Ankur
Banerjee; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)