Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Subaru Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 11:51:49 pm EDT
1944.50 JPY   +0.52%
05/11Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei
RE
05/04Subaru outback records best month ever
AQ
04/27SUBARU : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for March 2022 and FYE 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei

05/11/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Subaru Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp plans to build an electric vehicle factory in Japan, the first time an automaker plans to do so domestically, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 26213.64 Real-time Quote.-9.12%
SUBARU CORPORATION 0.49% 1944.5 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
All news about SUBARU CORPORATION
05/11Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei
RE
05/04Subaru outback records best month ever
AQ
04/27SUBARU : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for March 2022 and FYE 2022
PU
04/26SUBARU : Temporary Suspension of Production at Subaru's Manufacturing Facilities in Japan
PU
04/20Nikkei 225 Up 0.9% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen
MT
04/18Subaru debuts 2023 outback suv at new york international auto show
AQ
04/18Subaru Halts Production, Shipment of Three Car Models on Faulty Engine Sensors
MT
04/15UBS Adjusts Subaru's Price Target to 1,700 Yen From 1900 Yen, Keeps at Sell
MT
04/15Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
RE
04/14Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech stocks drop
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUBARU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 717 B 20 867 M 20 867 M
Net income 2022 81 128 M 623 M 623 M
Net cash 2022 652 B 5 008 M 5 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 1 484 B 11 394 M 11 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 36 070
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart SUBARU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 934,50 JPY
Average target price 2 346,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomomi Nakamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Katsuyuki Mizumachi General Manager-Subaru Overseas Second Sales
Kazuo Hosoya Chairman
Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer
Natsunosuke Yago Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION-4.76%11 530
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.47%230 387
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.34%90 009
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.52%68 885
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.43%56 434
BMW AG-7.04%54 043