Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 717 B 20 867 M 20 867 M Net income 2022 81 128 M 623 M 623 M Net cash 2022 652 B 5 008 M 5 008 M P/E ratio 2022 18,3x Yield 2022 2,89% Capitalization 1 484 B 11 394 M 11 394 M EV / Sales 2022 0,31x EV / Sales 2023 0,23x Nbr of Employees 36 070 Free-Float 76,3% Chart SUBARU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 1 934,50 JPY Average target price 2 346,25 JPY Spread / Average Target 21,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tomomi Nakamura President, CEO & Representative Director Katsuyuki Mizumachi General Manager-Subaru Overseas Second Sales Kazuo Hosoya Chairman Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer Natsunosuke Yago Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SUBARU CORPORATION -4.76% 11 530 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 3.47% 230 387 VOLKSWAGEN AG -17.34% 90 009 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -5.52% 68 885 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -36.43% 56 434 BMW AG -7.04% 54 043