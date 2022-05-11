Log in
Homepage
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
Subaru Corporation
News
Summary
7270
JP3814800003
SUBARU CORPORATION
(7270)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Japan Exchange -
05/11 11:51:49 pm EDT
1944.50
JPY
+0.52%
05/11
Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei
RE
05/04
Subaru outback records best month ever
AQ
04/27
SUBARU
: Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for March 2022 and FYE 2022
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei
05/11/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp plans to build an electric vehicle factory in Japan, the first time an automaker plans to do so domestically, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
NIKKEI 225
0.18%
26213.64
-9.12%
SUBARU CORPORATION
0.49%
1944.5
-4.76%
All news about SUBARU CORPORATION
05/11
Japan's Subaru plans to build first domestic electric vehicle factory - Nikkei
RE
05/04
Subaru outback records best month ever
AQ
04/27
SUBARU
: Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for March 2022 and FYE 2022
PU
04/26
SUBARU
: Temporary Suspension of Production at Subaru's Manufacturing Facilities in Japan
PU
04/20
Nikkei 225 Up 0.9% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen
MT
04/18
Subaru debuts 2023 outback suv at new york international auto show
AQ
04/18
Subaru Halts Production, Shipment of Three Car Models on Faulty Engine Sensors
MT
04/15
UBS Adjusts Subaru's Price Target to 1,700 Yen From 1900 Yen, Keeps at Sell
MT
04/15
Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
RE
04/14
Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech stocks drop
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUBARU CORPORATION
04/15
UBS Adjusts Subaru's Price Target to 1,700 Yen From 1900 Yen, Keeps at Sell
MT
2020
Nikkei hits over 2-year high on Wall Street boost, focus on final U.S. election tally
RE
2017
Toyota forecasts tough outlook for U.S. sales, yen boost to overall profit
RE
More recommendations
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
2 717 B
20 867 M
20 867 M
Net income 2022
81 128 M
623 M
623 M
Net cash 2022
652 B
5 008 M
5 008 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,3x
Yield 2022
2,89%
Capitalization
1 484 B
11 394 M
11 394 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,31x
EV / Sales 2023
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
36 070
Free-Float
76,3%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1 934,50 JPY
Average target price
2 346,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target
21,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomomi Nakamura
President, CEO & Representative Director
Katsuyuki Mizumachi
General Manager-Subaru Overseas Second Sales
Kazuo Hosoya
Chairman
Takuji Dai
Chief Information Officer
Natsunosuke Yago
Independent Outside Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION
-4.76%
11 530
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
3.47%
230 387
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-17.34%
90 009
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-5.52%
68 885
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-36.43%
56 434
BMW AG
-7.04%
54 043
