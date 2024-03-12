SUBARU CORPORATION

SUBARU and AISIN to Collaborate on eAxles for Next-Generation Electrified Vehicles

Tokyo, March 12, 2024 - SUBARU CORPORATION (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Atsushi Osaki;

hereinafter referred to as "SUBARU") and AISIN CORPORATION (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture;

President: Moritaka Yoshida; hereinafter referred to as "AISIN") have agreed to jointly develop and share production of eAxles*1 for use in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that SUBARU will start producing from the latter half of the 2020s, by combining their knowledge and expertise in vehicle and transmission development.

This joint development, based on the concept of high efficiency, light weight, and compactness, aims to achieve various performance aspects that take into account the environments in which customers will use their vehicles. In addition, the two companies will study optimal parts suppliers and production schemes, taking into consideration the maintenance and development of the existing supply chain, which is undergoing significant changes in the business environment due to the advancement of vehicle electrification.

SUBARU has established a roadmap toward 2050 with the goal of contributing to a carbon-neutral society, and is accelerating initiatives such as electrification.

AISIN aims to realize a carbon-neutral society by advancing initiatives in terms of "production" and "products", and is accelerating the development of eAxle, which is as the top priority product, by pursuing higher efficiency and downsizing.

SUBARU and AISIN will continue to pursue opportunities for collaboration in various areas, and will contribute to the further development of an electrified society by providing high-value-added products and technologies that are unique to the two companies.

Left: Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director and President, SUBARU CORPORATION eAxle (concept image) Right: Moritaka Yoshida, Director and President, AISIN CORPORATION

*1: An eAxle is a drive unit that integrates the main components necessary to propel a vehicle that uses an

electric motor as its main power source, such as BEVs, into an axle structure. It mainly consists of a gearbox, a motor, and an inverter.

