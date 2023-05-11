Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:20:37 2023-05-11 am EDT
2253.00 JPY   +1.58%
12:14aSubaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2023
PU
12:14aSubaru : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Cancellation of Own Shares
PU
04/27Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for March 2023 and FYE 2023
PU
Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2023

05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2023

Tokyo, May 11, 2023 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Results for FYE 2023: Consolidated Revenue

While production constraints continued throughout the fiscal year, mainly due to semiconductor shortages, global production increased 20.3% to 874,000 units as the company worked to minimize the impact through measures such as flexible rescheduling of production plans.

Production in Japan rose 26.3% to 575,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 10.1% to 299,000 units.

As a result of the production increase, global unit sales rose 16.1% to 852,000 units, led by steady sales in Subaru's key U.S. market.

Due to the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, the unit sales growth, and other factors, consolidated revenue rose 37.5% to 3,774.5 billion yen.

Results for FYE 2023: Consolidated Profit and Loss

As positive factors such as the effects of foreign exchange rates and sales volume growth more than offset the negative effects of material cost increases and higher SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 177.0 billion yen to 267.5 billion yen, profit before tax grew 171.4 billion yen to 278.4 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 130.4 billion yen to 200.4 billion yen.

Forecast for FYE 2024

Global unit sales are forecast at 1,010,000 units, with the key U.S. market expected to lead sales growth.

While the negative impact of the stronger yen is expected, taking into account sales volume growth, the Company forecasts revenue of 4,200 billion yen (up 11.3% y/y), operating profit of 300 billion yen (up 12.2% y/y), profit before tax of 300 billion yen (up 7.8% y/y), and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent of 210 billion yen (up 4.8% y/y).

The forecasts are based on exchange rate assumptions of 128 yen to the U.S. dollar and 138 yen to the euro.

Notes on figures in the results:

Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.

Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

###

May 11, 2023

Subaru Corporation

Reference for FYE 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

2021. 4 - 2022. 3

2022. 4 ‒ 2023. 4

2023. 4 ‒ 2024. 4

RESULTS

RESULTS

FORECASTS

Change

%

Change

%

Revenue

27,445

37,745

10,299

37.5

42,000

4,255

11.3

Japan

4,880

5,810

929

19.0

-

-

-

Overseas

22,565

31,935

9,370

41.5

-

-

-

Operating profit

Profit margin (%)

905

2,675

1,770

195.7

3,000

325

12.2

3.3

7.1

7.1

Profit before tax

Profit margin (%)

1,070

2,784

1,714

160.2

3,000

216

7.8

3.9

7.4

7.1

Profit for the period attributable to

700

2,004

1,304

186.3

2,100

96

4.8

owners of parent

Profit margin (%)

2.6

5.3

5.0

Factors contributing to

Effects of foreign

2,226

Sales volume, mix, etc.

1,520

exchange rates

change in operating profit

Sales volume, mix, etc.

1,687

Decrease in R&D exp.

60

Cost impacts

(1,200)

Effects of foreign

(655)

exchange rates

Increase in SG&A exp.,

(776)

Increase in SG&A exp.,

(310)

etc.

etc.

Increase in R&D exp.

(108)

Cost impacts

(267)

Other

(59)

Other

(23)

Exchange rates

JPY/US$

112/US$

135/US$

128/US$

JPY/EUR

130/EUR

141/EUR

138/EUR

Capital expenditures

861

1,228

1,800

Depreciation

946

1,030

1,000

R&D expenditures *

1,138

1,078

1,200

Interest bearing debts

3,340

3,126

-

- First increase in revenue in three

- Increase in revenue for two

Performance description

years

consecutive years

- First increase in profit at each stage

- Increase in profit at each stage for

in three years

two consecutive years

- First increase in consolidated unit

- Increase in consolidated unit sales

sales in three years

for two consecutive years

Consolidated unit sales

89

100

10

11.4

126

27

26.8

Japan

Passenger Cars

73

81

9

11.7

107

26

32.2

Minicars

17

19

2

10.3

19

1

3.2

Consolidated unit sales

645

753

108

16.8

884

131

17.4

Overseas

North America

555

635

80

14.3

729

94

14.9

Europe **

15

23

8

54.8

-

-

-

China

14

10

(4)

(26.8)

14

4

34.6

Other

60

84

24

39.8

-

-

-

Consolidated unit sales total

734

852

118

16.1

1,010

158

18.5

Production units total

727

874

147

20.3

1,010

136

15.6

Japan

455

575

120

26.3

-

-

-

U.S.

272

299

27

10.1

-

-

-

Revenue by

Automobile

26,775

36,906

10,131

37.8

40,907

4,001

11

Aerospace

623

790

167

26.9

1,045

255

32

business segment

Other

48

49

1

2.8

48

(1)

(2)

Automobile

925

2,633

1,707

184.5

2,962

329

13

Operating profit

Aerospace

(70)

(21)

49

70.3

17

38

182

by business

Other

48

63

15

30.9

21

(42)

(67)

segment

Elimination &

1

0

(1)

(67.9)

0

(0)

(100)

Corporate

  • "R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
  • Starting from the FYE 2023 1st Quarter reporting, the definition of the Europe region has been revised. (The previous-year results have been changed accordingly.)

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
