Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2023
05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2023
Tokyo, May 11, 2023 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Results for FYE 2023: Consolidated Revenue
While production constraints continued throughout the fiscal year, mainly due to semiconductor shortages, global production increased 20.3% to 874,000 units as the company worked to minimize the impact through measures such as flexible rescheduling of production plans.
Production in Japan rose 26.3% to 575,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 10.1% to 299,000 units.
As a result of the production increase, global unit sales rose 16.1% to 852,000 units, led by steady sales in Subaru's key U.S. market.
Due to the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, the unit sales growth, and other factors, consolidated revenue rose 37.5% to 3,774.5 billion yen.
Results for FYE 2023: Consolidated Profit and Loss
As positive factors such as the effects of foreign exchange rates and sales volume growth more than offset the negative effects of material cost increases and higher SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 177.0 billion yen to 267.5 billion yen, profit before tax grew 171.4 billion yen to 278.4 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 130.4 billion yen to 200.4 billion yen.
Forecast for FYE 2024
Global unit sales are forecast at 1,010,000 units, with the key U.S. market expected to lead sales growth.
While the negative impact of the stronger yen is expected, taking into account sales volume growth, the Company forecasts revenue of 4,200 billion yen (up 11.3% y/y), operating profit of 300 billion yen (up 12.2% y/y), profit before tax of 300 billion yen (up 7.8% y/y), and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent of 210 billion yen (up 4.8% y/y).
The forecasts are based on exchange rate assumptions of 128 yen to the U.S. dollar and 138 yen to the euro.
Notes on figures in the results:
Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.
Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.
###
May 11, 2023
Subaru Corporation
Reference for FYE 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
2021. 4 - 2022. 3
2022. 4 ‒ 2023. 4
2023. 4 ‒ 2024. 4
RESULTS
RESULTS
FORECASTS
Change
%
Change
%
Revenue
27,445
37,745
10,299
37.5
42,000
4,255
11.3
Japan
4,880
5,810
929
19.0
-
-
-
Overseas
22,565
31,935
9,370
41.5
-
-
-
Operating profit
Profit margin (%)
905
2,675
1,770
195.7
3,000
325
12.2
3.3
7.1
7.1
Profit before tax
Profit margin (%)
1,070
2,784
1,714
160.2
3,000
216
7.8
3.9
7.4
7.1
Profit for the period attributable to
700
2,004
1,304
186.3
2,100
96
4.8
owners of parent
Profit margin (%)
2.6
5.3
5.0
Factors contributing to
Effects of foreign
2,226
Sales volume, mix, etc.
1,520
exchange rates
change in operating profit
Sales volume, mix, etc.
1,687
Decrease in R&D exp.
60
Cost impacts
(1,200)
Effects of foreign
(655)
exchange rates
Increase in SG&A exp.,
(776)
Increase in SG&A exp.,
(310)
etc.
etc.
Increase in R&D exp.
(108)
Cost impacts
(267)
Other
(59)
Other
(23)
Exchange rates
JPY/US$
112/US$
135/US$
128/US$
JPY/EUR
130/EUR
141/EUR
138/EUR
Capital expenditures
861
1,228
1,800
Depreciation
946
1,030
1,000
R&D expenditures *
1,138
1,078
1,200
Interest bearing debts
3,340
3,126
-
- First increase in revenue in three
- Increase in revenue for two
Performance description
years
consecutive years
- First increase in profit at each stage
- Increase in profit at each stage for
in three years
two consecutive years
- First increase in consolidated unit
- Increase in consolidated unit sales
sales in three years
for two consecutive years
Consolidated unit sales
89
100
10
11.4
126
27
26.8
Japan
Passenger Cars
73
81
9
11.7
107
26
32.2
Minicars
17
19
2
10.3
19
1
3.2
Consolidated unit sales
645
753
108
16.8
884
131
17.4
Overseas
North America
555
635
80
14.3
729
94
14.9
Europe **
15
23
8
54.8
-
-
-
China
14
10
(4)
(26.8)
14
4
34.6
Other
60
84
24
39.8
-
-
-
Consolidated unit sales total
734
852
118
16.1
1,010
158
18.5
Production units total
727
874
147
20.3
1,010
136
15.6
Japan
455
575
120
26.3
-
-
-
U.S.
272
299
27
10.1
-
-
-
Revenue by
Automobile
26,775
36,906
10,131
37.8
40,907
4,001
11
Aerospace
623
790
167
26.9
1,045
255
32
business segment
Other
48
49
1
2.8
48
(1)
(2)
Automobile
925
2,633
1,707
184.5
2,962
329
13
Operating profit
Aerospace
(70)
(21)
49
70.3
17
38
182
by business
Other
48
63
15
30.9
21
(42)
(67)
segment
Elimination &
1
0
(1)
(67.9)
0
(0)
(100)
Corporate
"R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
Starting from the FYE 2023 1st Quarter reporting, the definition of the Europe region has been revised. (The previous-year results have been changed accordingly.)
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.