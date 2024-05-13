Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2024
Tokyo, May 13, 2024 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Results for FYE 2024: Consolidated Revenue
Despite continued parts supply constraints, particularly for semiconductors, and logistical challenges, the impact was minimized through various initiatives, including flexible adjustment of production plans. As a result, global production increased 10.9% to 970,000 units.
Production in Japan rose 4.7% to 602,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 23.0% to 368,000 units.
As a result of the production increase, global unit sales rose 14.5% to 976,000 units, led by steady sales in the key North American market.
Consolidated revenue rose 24.6% to 4,702.9 billion yen, due to factors including the increase in sales volume and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates.
Results for FYE 2024: Consolidated Profit and Loss
As factors such as increased sales volume and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates more than offset the increase in SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 75.0% to 468.2 billion yen, profit before tax grew 91.3% to 532.6 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 92.1% to 385.1 billion yen.
Forecast for FYE 2025
Global unit sales are projected at 980,000 units (up 0.4% y/y), with solid sales expected especially in the key U.S. market.
While SG&A expenses are expected to decrease, the Company forecasts revenue of 4,720 billion yen (up 0.4% y/y), operating profit of 400 billion yen (down 14.6% y/y), profit before tax of 420 billion yen (down 21.1% y/y), and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent of 300 billion yen (down 22.1% y/y), reflecting higher R&D expenses and sales incentives, as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates.
Forecasts for FYE 2025 are based on exchange rate assumptions of 142 yen to the U.S. dollar and 153 yen to the euro.
Notes on figures in the results:
Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.
Forward-looking statements in this document, including financial and other projections, are based on information available at the time of publication and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.
May 13, 2024
Subaru Corporation
Reference for FYE 2024 Consolidated Financial Results
(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
FYE 2025
2022. 4 - 2023. 3
2023. 4 ‒ 2024. 3
2024. 4 ‒ 2025. 3
RESULTS
RESULTS
FORECASTS
Change
%
Change
%
Revenue
37,745
47,029
9,285
24.6
47,200
171
0.4
Japan
5,810
6,275
466
8.0
6,580
305
4.9
Overseas
31,935
40,754
8,819
27.6
40,620
(134)
(0.3)
Operating profit
Profit margin (%)
2,675
4,682
2,007
75.0
4,000
(682)
(14.6)
7.1
10.0
8.5
Profit before tax
Profit margin (%)
2,784
5,326
2,542
91.3
4,200
(1,126)
(21.1)
7.4
11.3
8.9
Profit for the period attributable to
2,004
3,851
1,847
92.1
3,000
(851)
(22.1)
owners of parent
Profit margin (%)
5.3
8.2
6.4
Factors contributing to
Sales volume, mix, etc.
1,875
Decrease in
SG&A
209
exp., etc.
change in operating profit
Effects of foreign
1,265
Sales volume, mix, etc.
(331)
exchange rates
Decrease in R&D exp.
9
Effects of foreign
(282)
exchange rates
Increase in SG&A exp.,
(1,032)
Increase in R&D exp.
(256)
etc.
Cost impacts
(98)
Other
(12)
Other
(12)
Cost impacts
(10)
Exchange rates
JPY/US$
135/US$
144/US$
142/US$
JPY/EUR
141/EUR
154/EUR
153/EUR
Capital expenditures
1,228
1,675
1,800
Depreciation
1,030
974
1,000
R&D expenditures *
1,078
1,306
1,550
Interest bearing debts
3,126
3,995
-
- Increase in revenue for two
- Increase in revenue for three
Performance description
consecutive years
consecutive years
- Increase in profit at each stage for
- First decrease in profit at each
two consecutive years
stage in three years
- Increase in consolidated unit sales
- Increase in consolidated unit sales
for two consecutive years
for three consecutive years
Consolidated unit sales
100
99
(1)
(0.8)
108
9
9.4
Japan
Passenger Cars
81
87
5
6.7
94
8
8.7
Minicars
19
12
(6)
(33.7)
14
2
14.0
Consolidated unit sales
753
878
125
16.6
872
(6)
(0.6)
Overseas
North America
635
763
128
20.2
764
1
0.1
Europe
23
27
4
17.3
15
(12)
(44.0)
China
10
6
(4)
(37.5)
5
(1)
(18.4)
Other
84
81
(4)
(4.3)
87
6
8.0
Consolidated unit sales total
852
976
124
14.5
980
4
0.4
Production units total
874
970
96
10.9
960
(10)
(1.0)
Japan
575
602
27
4.7
-
-
-
U.S.
299
368
69
23.0
-
-
-
Revenue by
Automobile
36,906
45,936
9,031
24.5
45,662
(275)
(0.6)
Aerospace
790
1,043
253
32.0
1,487
444
42.6
business segment
Other
49
50
1
1.9
51
1
2.1
Automobile
2,633
4,615
1,983
75.3
3,946
(670)
(14.5)
Operating profit
Aerospace
(21)
27
47
-
38
11
41.9
by business
Other
63
36
(26)
(42.0)
16
(20)
(54.8)
segment
Elimination &
0
4
3
769.8
0
(4)
(100.0)
Corporate
- "R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.
