Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2024

Tokyo, May 13, 2024 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Results for FYE 2024: Consolidated Revenue

Despite continued parts supply constraints, particularly for semiconductors, and logistical challenges, the impact was minimized through various initiatives, including flexible adjustment of production plans. As a result, global production increased 10.9% to 970,000 units.

Production in Japan rose 4.7% to 602,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 23.0% to 368,000 units.

As a result of the production increase, global unit sales rose 14.5% to 976,000 units, led by steady sales in the key North American market.

Consolidated revenue rose 24.6% to 4,702.9 billion yen, due to factors including the increase in sales volume and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates.

Results for FYE 2024: Consolidated Profit and Loss

As factors such as increased sales volume and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates more than offset the increase in SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 75.0% to 468.2 billion yen, profit before tax grew 91.3% to 532.6 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 92.1% to 385.1 billion yen.

Forecast for FYE 2025

Global unit sales are projected at 980,000 units (up 0.4% y/y), with solid sales expected especially in the key U.S. market.

While SG&A expenses are expected to decrease, the Company forecasts revenue of 4,720 billion yen (up 0.4% y/y), operating profit of 400 billion yen (down 14.6% y/y), profit before tax of 420 billion yen (down 21.1% y/y), and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent of 300 billion yen (down 22.1% y/y), reflecting higher R&D expenses and sales incentives, as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Forecasts for FYE 2025 are based on exchange rate assumptions of 142 yen to the U.S. dollar and 153 yen to the euro.

Notes on figures in the results:

Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.

Forward-looking statements in this document, including financial and other projections, are based on information available at the time of publication and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

May 13, 2024

Subaru Corporation

Reference for FYE 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

FYE 2025

2022. 4 - 2023. 3

2023. 4 ‒ 2024. 3

2024. 4 ‒ 2025. 3

RESULTS

RESULTS

FORECASTS

Change

%

Change

%

Revenue

37,745

47,029

9,285

24.6

47,200

171

0.4

Japan

5,810

6,275

466

8.0

6,580

305

4.9

Overseas

31,935

40,754

8,819

27.6

40,620

(134)

(0.3)

Operating profit

Profit margin (%)

2,675

4,682

2,007

75.0

4,000

(682)

(14.6)

7.1

10.0

8.5

Profit before tax

Profit margin (%)

2,784

5,326

2,542

91.3

4,200

(1,126)

(21.1)

7.4

11.3

8.9

Profit for the period attributable to

2,004

3,851

1,847

92.1

3,000

(851)

(22.1)

owners of parent

Profit margin (%)

5.3

8.2

6.4

Factors contributing to

Sales volume, mix, etc.

1,875

Decrease in

SG&A

209

exp., etc.

change in operating profit

Effects of foreign

1,265

Sales volume, mix, etc.

(331)

exchange rates

Decrease in R&D exp.

9

Effects of foreign

(282)

exchange rates

Increase in SG&A exp.,

(1,032)

Increase in R&D exp.

(256)

etc.

Cost impacts

(98)

Other

(12)

Other

(12)

Cost impacts

(10)

Exchange rates

JPY/US$

135/US$

144/US$

142/US$

JPY/EUR

141/EUR

154/EUR

153/EUR

Capital expenditures

1,228

1,675

1,800

Depreciation

1,030

974

1,000

R&D expenditures *

1,078

1,306

1,550

Interest bearing debts

3,126

3,995

-

- Increase in revenue for two

- Increase in revenue for three

Performance description

consecutive years

consecutive years

- Increase in profit at each stage for

- First decrease in profit at each

two consecutive years

stage in three years

- Increase in consolidated unit sales

- Increase in consolidated unit sales

for two consecutive years

for three consecutive years

Consolidated unit sales

100

99

(1)

(0.8)

108

9

9.4

Japan

Passenger Cars

81

87

5

6.7

94

8

8.7

Minicars

19

12

(6)

(33.7)

14

2

14.0

Consolidated unit sales

753

878

125

16.6

872

(6)

(0.6)

Overseas

North America

635

763

128

20.2

764

1

0.1

Europe

23

27

4

17.3

15

(12)

(44.0)

China

10

6

(4)

(37.5)

5

(1)

(18.4)

Other

84

81

(4)

(4.3)

87

6

8.0

Consolidated unit sales total

852

976

124

14.5

980

4

0.4

Production units total

874

970

96

10.9

960

(10)

(1.0)

Japan

575

602

27

4.7

-

-

-

U.S.

299

368

69

23.0

-

-

-

Revenue by

Automobile

36,906

45,936

9,031

24.5

45,662

(275)

(0.6)

Aerospace

790

1,043

253

32.0

1,487

444

42.6

business segment

Other

49

50

1

1.9

51

1

2.1

Automobile

2,633

4,615

1,983

75.3

3,946

(670)

(14.5)

Operating profit

Aerospace

(21)

27

47

-

38

11

41.9

by business

Other

63

36

(26)

(42.0)

16

(20)

(54.8)

segment

Elimination &

0

4

3

769.8

0

(4)

(100.0)

Corporate

  • "R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

