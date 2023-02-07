Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of FYE 2023
02/07/2023 | 11:14pm EST
Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of FYE 2023
Tokyo, February 8, 2023 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
Results for April-December 2022: Consolidated Revenue
While production constraints due mainly to semiconductor shortages continued, global production increased 22.2% to 671,000 units as the Company worked to minimize the impact by taking measures such as flexibly rescheduling production plans. Production in Japan rose 30.7% to 457,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 7.4% to 214,000 units.
As a result of the production increase, global unit sales rose 16.0% to 635,000 units led by steady sales in Subaru's key U.S. and Japanese markets.
Due to the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, the unit sales growth, and other factors, consolidated revenue rose 39.9% to 2,808.0 billion yen.
Results for April-December 2022: Consolidated Profit and Loss
As positive factors such as the effects of foreign exchange rates and the growth in unit sales more than offset the impact of continuing material cost increases and higher SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 136.5 billion yen to
213.7 billion yen, profit before tax grew 123.9 billion yen to 215.1 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 91.6 billion yen to 154.4 billion yen.
Forecasts for FYE 2023
With the production constraints due to semiconductor shortages expected to continue, the Company revises its previous forecasts (announced on November 2, 2022) for global production, global unit sales, and revenue as follows:
Global production: 880,000 units (a decrease of 90,000 units from previous forecast; up 21.1% from previous year)
Global unit sales: 870,000 units (a decrease of 50,000 units from previous forecast; up 18.5% from previous year)
Revenue: 3,700 billion yen (a decrease of 100 billion yen from previous forecast; up 34.8% from previous year)
Meanwhile, the forecasts for profit at each stage remain unchanged from the previous announcement*, reflecting the Company's efforts to carefully examine expenses and increase the efficiency of its value chain from manufacturing through sales as well as the changes in exchange rate assumptions.
The latest forecasts for FYE 2023 are based on exchange rate assumptions of 134 yen to the U.S. dollar and 140 yen to the euro.
*Profit forecasts for FYE 2023 announced on November 2, 2022:
Operating profit: 300 billion yen
Profit before tax: 300 billion yen
Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent: 210 billion yen
(Based on exchange rate assumptions of 133 yen to the U.S. dollar and 136 yen to the euro)
Notes on results:
Vehicle volume figures are rounded off to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded off to the nearest hundred million.
Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.
February 8, 2023
Reference for the First Nine Months of FYE 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
Subaru Corporation
(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
FYE 2023
Nine Months
Nine Months
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
[ 2021. 4-12 ]
[ 2022. 4-12 ]
[ '21.4 - '22.3 ]
[ 2022.4 - 2023.3 ]
['22.4-'23.3]
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
FORECASTS
PREVIOUS
FORECASTS
Change
%
Change
%
Revenue
20,075
28,080
8,005
39.9
27,445
37,000
9,555
34.8
38,000
Japan
3,457
4,318
861
24.9
4,880
-
-
-
-
Overseas
16,618
23,762
7,144
43.0
22,565
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (loss)
772
2,137
1,365
176.9
905
3,000
2,095
231.7
3,000
Profit margin (%)
3.8
7.6
3.3
8.1
7.9
Profit (loss) before tax
913
2,151
1,239
135.8
1,070
3,000
1,930
180.4
3,000
Profit margin (%)
4.5
7.7
3.9
8.1
7.9
Profit for the quarter attributable
629
1,544
916
145.6
700
2,100
1,400
200.0
2,100
to owners of parent
Profit margin (%)
3.1
5.5
2.6
5.7
5.5
Factors contributing to
Effects of
foreign
1,661
Effects of
foreign
2,435
exchange rates
exchange rates
change in operating profit
Sales volume, mix, etc.
1,300
Sales volume, mix, etc.
1,695
Cost impacts
(944)
Cost impacts
(1,237)
Increase in SG&A exp.,
(614)
Increase in SG&A exp.,
(640)
etc.
etc.
Increase in R&D exp.
(19)
Increase in R&D exp.
(102)
Other
(19)
Other
(56)
Exchange rates
JPY/US$
111/US$
136/US$
112/US$
134/US$
133/US$
JPY/EUR
131/EUR
141/EUR
130/EUR
140/EUR
136/EUR
Capital expenditures
506
767
861
1,300
1,400
Depreciation
699
759
946
1,000
1,000
R&D expenditures *
869
759
1,138
1,100
1,200
Interest bearing debts
3,449
3,268
3,340
-
-
- First increase in revenue in three
- First increase in revenue in three
Performance description
years
years
- First increase in profit at each
- First increase in profit at each
stage in seven years
stage in three years
- First increase in consolidated unit
- First increase in consolidated unit
sales in three years
sales in three years
Consolidated unit sales
66
76
10
15.8
89
106
16
18.2
< Japan >
Passenger Cars
54
62
8
15.7
73
87
14
19.4
Minicars
12
14
2
16.0
17
19
2
13.1
Consolidated unit sales
482
559
77
16.0
645
764
120
18.6
< Overseas >
North America
411
470
60
14.5
555
643
87
15.7
Europe **
12
15
3
26.8
15
-
-
-
China
11
8
(3)
(23.5)
14
11
(3)
(20.3)
Other
49
66
17
35.5
60
-
-
-
Consolidated unit sales
total
548
635
88
16.0
734
870
136
18.5
Production units total
21.1
549
671
122
22.2
727
880
153
Japan
350
457
107
30.7
455
-
-
-
U.S.
199
214
15
7.4
272
-
-
-
115
95
20
805
681
-
14
-
920
970
-
-
Revenue by
Automobile
19,573
27,503
7,930
40.5
26,775
36,167
9,393
35.1
37,135
Aerospace
466
540
74
15.8
623
784
161
25.9
819
business segment
Other
36
37
1
3.1
48
48
1
1.7
47
Automobile
750
2,115
1,365
181.9
925
2,951
2,026
218.9
2,951
Operating profit (loss)
Aerospace
(25)
(25)
(0)
1.1
(70)
2
72
-
2
by business
Other
46
47
2
4.3
48
47
(1)
(2.6)
47
segment
Elimination &
1
(0)
(1)
(110.7)
1
-
-
-
-
Corporate
"R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
Starting from the August 3, 2022 reporting, the regions under "Europe" have been redefined. (The figures of the previous-year results have been changed accordingly.)
Forward-lookingstatements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially. >
