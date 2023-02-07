Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14:32 2023-02-08 am EST
2120.00 JPY   -1.83%
02/07Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of FYE 2023
PU
02/06Subaru : (Corrections) Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS
PU
01/30Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for December 2022 and CY 2022
PU
Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of FYE 2023

02/07/2023 | 11:14pm EST
Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of FYE 2023

Tokyo, February 8, 2023 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Results for April-December 2022: Consolidated Revenue

While production constraints due mainly to semiconductor shortages continued, global production increased 22.2% to 671,000 units as the Company worked to minimize the impact by taking measures such as flexibly rescheduling production plans. Production in Japan rose 30.7% to 457,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 7.4% to 214,000 units.

As a result of the production increase, global unit sales rose 16.0% to 635,000 units led by steady sales in Subaru's key U.S. and Japanese markets.

Due to the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, the unit sales growth, and other factors, consolidated revenue rose 39.9% to 2,808.0 billion yen.

Results for April-December 2022: Consolidated Profit and Loss

As positive factors such as the effects of foreign exchange rates and the growth in unit sales more than offset the impact of continuing material cost increases and higher SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 136.5 billion yen to

213.7 billion yen, profit before tax grew 123.9 billion yen to 215.1 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 91.6 billion yen to 154.4 billion yen.

Forecasts for FYE 2023

With the production constraints due to semiconductor shortages expected to continue, the Company revises its previous forecasts (announced on November 2, 2022) for global production, global unit sales, and revenue as follows:

  • Global production: 880,000 units (a decrease of 90,000 units from previous forecast; up 21.1% from previous year)
  • Global unit sales: 870,000 units (a decrease of 50,000 units from previous forecast; up 18.5% from previous year)
  • Revenue: 3,700 billion yen (a decrease of 100 billion yen from previous forecast; up 34.8% from previous year)

Meanwhile, the forecasts for profit at each stage remain unchanged from the previous announcement*, reflecting the Company's efforts to carefully examine expenses and increase the efficiency of its value chain from manufacturing through sales as well as the changes in exchange rate assumptions.

The latest forecasts for FYE 2023 are based on exchange rate assumptions of 134 yen to the U.S. dollar and 140 yen to the euro.

*Profit forecasts for FYE 2023 announced on November 2, 2022:

  • Operating profit: 300 billion yen
  • Profit before tax: 300 billion yen
  • Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent: 210 billion yen

(Based on exchange rate assumptions of 133 yen to the U.S. dollar and 136 yen to the euro)

Notes on results:

Vehicle volume figures are rounded off to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded off to the nearest hundred million.

Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

###

February 8, 2023

Reference for the First Nine Months of FYE 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

Subaru Corporation

(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

FYE 2023

Nine Months

Nine Months

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

[ 2021. 4-12 ]

[ 2022. 4-12 ]

[ '21.4 - '22.3 ]

[ 2022.4 - 2023.3 ]

['22.4-'23.3]

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

FORECASTS

PREVIOUS

FORECASTS

Change

%

Change

%

Revenue

20,075

28,080

8,005

39.9

27,445

37,000

9,555

34.8

38,000

Japan

3,457

4,318

861

24.9

4,880

-

-

-

-

Overseas

16,618

23,762

7,144

43.0

22,565

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (loss)

772

2,137

1,365

176.9

905

3,000

2,095

231.7

3,000

Profit margin (%)

3.8

7.6

3.3

8.1

7.9

Profit (loss) before tax

913

2,151

1,239

135.8

1,070

3,000

1,930

180.4

3,000

Profit margin (%)

4.5

7.7

3.9

8.1

7.9

Profit for the quarter attributable

629

1,544

916

145.6

700

2,100

1,400

200.0

2,100

to owners of parent

Profit margin (%)

3.1

5.5

2.6

5.7

5.5

Factors contributing to

Effects of

foreign

1,661

Effects of

foreign

2,435

exchange rates

exchange rates

change in operating profit

Sales volume, mix, etc.

1,300

Sales volume, mix, etc.

1,695

Cost impacts

(944)

Cost impacts

(1,237)

Increase in SG&A exp.,

(614)

Increase in SG&A exp.,

(640)

etc.

etc.

Increase in R&D exp.

(19)

Increase in R&D exp.

(102)

Other

(19)

Other

(56)

Exchange rates

JPY/US$

111/US$

136/US$

112/US$

134/US$

133/US$

JPY/EUR

131/EUR

141/EUR

130/EUR

140/EUR

136/EUR

Capital expenditures

506

767

861

1,300

1,400

Depreciation

699

759

946

1,000

1,000

R&D expenditures *

869

759

1,138

1,100

1,200

Interest bearing debts

3,449

3,268

3,340

-

-

- First increase in revenue in three

- First increase in revenue in three

Performance description

years

years

- First increase in profit at each

- First increase in profit at each

stage in seven years

stage in three years

- First increase in consolidated unit

- First increase in consolidated unit

sales in three years

sales in three years

Consolidated unit sales

66

76

10

15.8

89

106

16

18.2

< Japan >

Passenger Cars

54

62

8

15.7

73

87

14

19.4

Minicars

12

14

2

16.0

17

19

2

13.1

Consolidated unit sales

482

559

77

16.0

645

764

120

18.6

< Overseas >

North America

411

470

60

14.5

555

643

87

15.7

Europe **

12

15

3

26.8

15

-

-

-

China

11

8

(3)

(23.5)

14

11

(3)

(20.3)

Other

49

66

17

35.5

60

-

-

-

Consolidated unit sales

total

548

635

88

16.0

734

870

136

18.5

Production units total

21.1

549

671

122

22.2

727

880

153

Japan

350

457

107

30.7

455

-

-

-

U.S.

199

214

15

7.4

272

-

-

-

115

95

20

805

681

-

14

-

920

970

-

-

Revenue by

Automobile

19,573

27,503

7,930

40.5

26,775

36,167

9,393

35.1

37,135

Aerospace

466

540

74

15.8

623

784

161

25.9

819

business segment

Other

36

37

1

3.1

48

48

1

1.7

47

Automobile

750

2,115

1,365

181.9

925

2,951

2,026

218.9

2,951

Operating profit (loss)

Aerospace

(25)

(25)

(0)

1.1

(70)

2

72

-

2

by business

Other

46

47

2

4.3

48

47

(1)

(2.6)

47

segment

Elimination &

1

(0)

(1)

(110.7)

1

-

-

-

-

Corporate

  • "R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
  • Starting from the August 3, 2022 reporting, the regions under "Europe" have been redefined. (The figures of the previous-year results have been changed accordingly.)
  • Forward-lookingstatements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially. >

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 04:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
