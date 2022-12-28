Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-28 am EST
2034.50 JPY   +0.27%
06:43aSubaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for November 2022
12/14MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 14, 2022
Subaru : Announces Lineup for Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

12/28/2022 | 06:43am EST
Subaru Announces Lineup for Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

All-new Impreza (Japanese model) to be showcased

Tokyo, December 26, 2022 - Subaru Corporation and its motorsport subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1 will exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 to be held January 13 to 15, 2023 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

LEVORG STI Sport ♯ Prototype

SUBARU BRZ GT300 2022

At the Subaru/STI booth, all-new Impreza (Japanese model) will be unveiled with STI parts equipped and a special edition of Levorg STI Sport ♯ prototype based on Levorg STI R EX model will be displayed.

The booth will also showcase the SUBARU BRZ GT300 2022 of the Super GT 2022 series. In addition, SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2023 and SUBARU WRX RALLY CHALLENGE 2023 will be exhibited.

On the Subaru official website, a special site for the Tokyo Auto Salon has been set up to deliver information on the Subaru/STI booth: https://www.subaru.jp/tas/(in Japanese only)

*1: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI) (President: Yasuo Hiraoka, Head office: Mitaka City, Tokyo)

SUBARU/STI booth image

Exhibit vehicles list:

1

IMPREZA PROTOTYPE (STI parts equipped model)

2

LEVORG STI Sport ♯ PROTOTYPE

3

CROSSTREK BOOST GEAR CONCEPT

4

REX BOOST GEAR CONCEPT

5

SUBARU BRZ GT300 2022

6

SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2023

7

SUBARU WRX RALLY CHALLENGE 2023

  • IMPREZA PROTOTYPE (STI parts equipped model)
    The Japanese model of all-new Impreza will be showcased. The all-new Impreza (U.S. model) was unveiled in the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2022.
    The all-new Impreza is a standard model of the Subaru Lineup, receives an all-new design, improved performance, and enhanced safety features. It will be customized with STI parts in development.
  • LEVORG STI Sport Prototype
    A STI complete car based on Levorg STI R EX model which enhanced stable handling and premium drive feel. (Scheduled for sale with limited amount)
  • CROSSTREK BOOST GEAR CONCEPT
    BOOST GEAR Concept car based on all-new Crosstrek (Japanese model) which debuted in December, scattered with features which excite an adventurous mind.
  • REX BOOST GEAR CONCEPT
    BOOST GEAR Concept car based on all-new REX (Japanese model) which debuted in November, scattered with features which excite an adventurous mind.
  • SUBARU BRZ GT300 2022
    The race car of the Super GT 2022 series championship in the GT300 class.
  • SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2023
    The race car which will be competing in the NBR CHALLENGE 2023.
  • SUBARU WRX RALLY CHALLENGE 2023
    The race car which will be competing in the Japanese Rally Championship 2023.

The Subaru/STI booth will be shown live on the following site (in Japanese only):

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
