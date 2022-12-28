Subaru Announces Lineup for Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

～All-new Impreza (Japanese model) to be showcased～

Tokyo, December 26, 2022 - Subaru Corporation and its motorsport subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1 will exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 to be held January 13 to 15, 2023 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

LEVORG STI Sport ♯ Prototype SUBARU BRZ GT300 2022

At the Subaru/STI booth, all-new Impreza (Japanese model) will be unveiled with STI parts equipped and a special edition of Levorg STI Sport ♯ prototype based on Levorg STI R EX model will be displayed.

The booth will also showcase the SUBARU BRZ GT300 2022 of the Super GT 2022 series. In addition, SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2023 and SUBARU WRX RALLY CHALLENGE 2023 will be exhibited.

On the Subaru official website, a special site for the Tokyo Auto Salon has been set up to deliver information on the Subaru/STI booth: https://www.subaru.jp/tas/(in Japanese only)

*1: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI) (President: Yasuo Hiraoka, Head office: Mitaka City, Tokyo)