Subaru Corporation Announces Organizational Change
(Effective June 1, 2024)
Tokyo, June 1, 2024 - Subaru Corporation has announced the following organizational change effective today.
IT Strategy Division
Effective June 1, 2024
Previous
IT System Infrastructure Dept. (Newly established)
―
###
