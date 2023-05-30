|
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023
May 30, 2023
Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023
|
|
|
Apr 2023
|
|
YoY
|
Jan‒Apr
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic production
|
52,364
|
+18.4%
|
3rd consecutive month of increase
|
169,925
|
+13.8%
|
|
Overseas production
|
27,461
|
+3.4%
|
3rd consecutive month of increase
|
112,346
|
+13.6%
|
Global production total
|
79,825
|
+12.8%
|
3rd consecutive month of increase
|
282,271
|
+13.7%
|
|
Passenger vehicles
|
6,143
|
+7.1%
|
First increase in 2 months
|
29,671
|
+11.1%
|
|
Mini vehicles
|
1,516
|
-4.7%
|
4th consecutive month of decrease
|
6,531
|
-4.0%
|
Japan sales total
|
7,659
|
+4.5%
|
First increase in 2 months
|
36,202
|
+8.0%
|
Export total
|
43,556
|
+14.6%
|
3rd consecutive month of increase
|
138,246
|
+18.8%
Notes:
-
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
-
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
-
Export: JAMA report basis
-
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
Disclaimer
Subaru Corp. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 739 B
26 642 M
26 642 M
|Net income 2023
|
214 B
1 528 M
1 528 M
|Net cash 2023
|
616 B
4 386 M
4 386 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,58x
|Yield 2023
|3,22%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 843 B
13 134 M
13 134 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,33x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|36 910
|Free-Float
|77,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
