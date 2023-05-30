Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Subaru Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
2446.50 JPY   +1.85%
02:19aSubaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023
PU
05/25Subaru : Delivers 3,000th Center Wing Box for Large Aircraft
PU
05/24Subaru : FYE2023 Q4 Analyst Briefing Q&
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 30, 2023

Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023

Apr 2023

YoY

Jan‒Apr

YoY

2023

Domestic production

52,364

+18.4%

3rd consecutive month of increase

169,925

+13.8%

Overseas production

27,461

+3.4%

3rd consecutive month of increase

112,346

+13.6%

Global production total

79,825

+12.8%

3rd consecutive month of increase

282,271

+13.7%

Passenger vehicles

6,143

+7.1%

First increase in 2 months

29,671

+11.1%

Mini vehicles

1,516

-4.7%

4th consecutive month of decrease

6,531

-4.0%

Japan sales total

7,659

+4.5%

First increase in 2 months

36,202

+8.0%

Export total

43,556

+14.6%

3rd consecutive month of increase

138,246

+18.8%

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUBARU CORPORATION
02:19aSubaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023
PU
05/25Subaru : Delivers 3,000th Center Wing Box for Large Aircraft
PU
05/24Subaru : FYE2023 Q4 Analyst Briefing Q&
PU
05/16Toyota, Subaru to jointly develop electric SUV as early as 2025
AQ
05/11Japan's Subaru sets out targets for EV push over five years
RE
05/11Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for FYE 2023
PU
05/11Subaru : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Cancellation of Own Shares
PU
05/11Subaru Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 22,000,000 shares, representing 2.87..
CI
05/11Subaru Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/11Subaru Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUBARU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 739 B 26 642 M 26 642 M
Net income 2023 214 B 1 528 M 1 528 M
Net cash 2023 616 B 4 386 M 4 386 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,58x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 1 843 B 13 134 M 13 134 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 36 910
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart SUBARU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 402,00 JPY
Average target price 2 538,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomomi Nakamura Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Global Marketing
Katsuyuki Mizuma CFO, Director & Chief Risk Management Officer
Kazuo Hosoya Deputy General Manager-Domestic Sales
Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer
Tetsuro Fujinuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION18.47%13 134
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.40%186 406
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.90%81 535
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%73 092
BMW AG25.21%71 260
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.96%48 369
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer