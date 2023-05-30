Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2023

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 3 739 B 26 642 M 26 642 M Net income 2023 214 B 1 528 M 1 528 M Net cash 2023 616 B 4 386 M 4 386 M P/E ratio 2023 8,58x Yield 2023 3,22% Capitalization 1 843 B 13 134 M 13 134 M EV / Sales 2023 0,33x EV / Sales 2024 0,30x Nbr of Employees 36 910 Free-Float 77,7% Chart SUBARU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 2 402,00 JPY Average target price 2 538,67 JPY Spread / Average Target 5,69% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tomomi Nakamura Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Global Marketing Katsuyuki Mizuma CFO, Director & Chief Risk Management Officer Kazuo Hosoya Deputy General Manager-Domestic Sales Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SUBARU CORPORATION 18.47% 13 134 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 6.40% 186 406 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 15.90% 81 535 VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.28% 73 092 BMW AG 25.21% 71 260 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.96% 48 369