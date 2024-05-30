Subaru Corporation specializes in the production and marketing of automotive vehicles. The group also develops aeronautical construction activity. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (96.7%): mini-cars and individual cars (860,000 units sold in 2020/21; brands Legacy, Impreza, Forester, Exiga, etc.); - sale of aircrafts (3.1%); - other (0.2%): primarily manufacturing of industrial equipment (engines, pumps, electric generators, etc.). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (17.6%), Asia (3.3%), North America (73.6%), Europe (1.9%) and other (3.6%).

