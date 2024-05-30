May 30, 2024

Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2024

Apr 2024

YoY

Jan‒Apr

YoY

2024

Domestic production

41,852

-20.1%

3rd consecutive month of decrease

152,948

-10.0%

Overseas production

32,847

+19.6%

First increase in 2 months

134,585

+19.8%

Global production total

74,699

-6.4%

3rd consecutive month of decrease

287,533

+1.9%

Passenger vehicles

5,824

-5.2%

2nd consecutive month of decrease

30,998

+4.5%

Mini vehicles

584

-61.5%

11th consecutive month of decrease

2,071

-68.3%

Japan sales total

6,408

-16.3%

2nd consecutive month of decrease

33,069

-8.7%

Export total

31,871

-26.8%

2nd consecutive month of decrease

127,011

-8.1%

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

