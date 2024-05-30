Delayed
Japan Exchange
02:00:00 2024-05-30 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
3,447
JPY
+0.94%
+3.27%
+33.29%
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2024
May 30, 2024 at 02:08 am EDT
May 30, 2024
Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for April 2024
Apr 2024
YoY
Jan‒Apr
YoY
2024
Domestic production
41,852
-20.1%
3rd consecutive month of decrease
152,948
-10.0%
Overseas production
32,847
+19.6%
First increase in 2 months
134,585
+19.8%
Global production total
74,699
-6.4%
3rd consecutive month of decrease
287,533
+1.9%
Passenger vehicles
5,824
-5.2%
2nd consecutive month of decrease
30,998
+4.5%
Mini vehicles
584
-61.5%
11th consecutive month of decrease
2,071
-68.3%
Japan sales total
6,408
-16.3%
2nd consecutive month of decrease
33,069
-8.7%
Export total
31,871
-26.8%
2nd consecutive month of decrease
127,011
-8.1%
Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement. Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Subaru Corp. published this content on
30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
30 May 2024 06:07:09 UTC.
Subaru Corporation specializes in the production and marketing of automotive vehicles. The group also develops aeronautical construction activity. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (96.7%): mini-cars and individual cars (860,000 units sold in 2020/21; brands Legacy, Impreza, Forester, Exiga, etc.);
- sale of aircrafts (3.1%);
- other (0.2%): primarily manufacturing of industrial equipment (engines, pumps, electric generators, etc.).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (17.6%), Asia (3.3%), North America (73.6%), Europe (1.9%) and other (3.6%).
Last Close Price
3,415
JPY
Average target price
3,621
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+6.04% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
