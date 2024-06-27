June 27, 2024

Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for May 2024

May 2024

YoY

Jan‒May

YoY

2024

Domestic production

46,400

-6.8%

4th consecutive month of decrease

199,348

-9.3%

Overseas production

33,180

+8.6%

2nd consecutive month of increase

167,765

+17.4%

Global production total

79,580

-1.0%

4th consecutive month of decrease

367,113

+1.2%

Passenger vehicles

6,492

+29.6%

First increase in 3 months

37,490

+8.1%

Mini vehicles

871

-37.4%

12th consecutive month of decrease

2,942

-62.9%

Japan sales total

7,363

+15.1%

First increase in 3 months

40,432

-5.1%

Export total

37,014

+6.6%

First increase in 3 months

164,025

-5.2%

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:05:05 UTC.