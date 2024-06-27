Delayed
Japan Exchange
02:00:00 2024-06-27 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
3,366
JPY
-1.00%
-0.09%
+30.24%
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for May 2024
June 27, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT
June 27, 2024
Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for May 2024
May 2024
YoY
Jan‒May
YoY
2024
Domestic production
46,400
-6.8%
4th consecutive month of decrease
199,348
-9.3%
Overseas production
33,180
+8.6%
2nd consecutive month of increase
167,765
+17.4%
Global production total
79,580
-1.0%
4th consecutive month of decrease
367,113
+1.2%
Passenger vehicles
6,492
+29.6%
First increase in 3 months
37,490
+8.1%
Mini vehicles
871
-37.4%
12th consecutive month of decrease
2,942
-62.9%
Japan sales total
7,363
+15.1%
First increase in 3 months
40,432
-5.1%
Export total
37,014
+6.6%
First increase in 3 months
164,025
-5.2%
Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement. Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Subaru Corp. published this content on
27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 June 2024 06:05:05 UTC.
Subaru, Toyota, Mazda Collaborate to Develop Compact, Carbon-Neutral Engines
May. 29
MT
Global markets live: Nokia, Next, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft...
May. 28
Toyota, Subaru and Mazda commit to developing new engines
May. 27
RE
Tan Chong International and Subaru Corporation Initiate Phasing Out Complete Knock Down Business Model
May. 27
MT
Subaru Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 23,000,000 shares, representing 3.06% for ¥60,000 million.
May. 13
CI
Subaru Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
May. 12
CI
Subaru Corporation Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2024
May. 01
CI
Factbox-More automakers plug into Tesla's EV charging network
Apr. 30
RE
Volkswagen Tennessee plant workers vote on UAW membership
Apr. 17
RE
ASRA: Suzuki Motor, Hitachi Astemo Join 'Advanced Soc Research For Automotive' (ASRA) Organisation
Mar. 29
RE
Subaru to recall over 118,000 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
Mar. 27
RE
Subaru to recall over 118,000 vehicles in US, auto regulator says
Mar. 27
RE
Japanese Carmakers Maintain Steady Investment in EVs Amid Slowing Sales Growth
Feb. 18
MT
Car Sales in Japan Plummet Following Daihatsu Shipment Halt Amid Testing Scandal
Feb. 01
MT
Daihatsu says no time frame available for resumption of factory operations
Jan. 16
RE
Toyota to announce plans for scandal-hit Daihatsu in a month
Jan. 16
RE
GM retains crown as top-selling US automaker in 2023
Jan. 03
RE
US auto sales likely jumped in 2023; new year to be challenging
Jan. 03
RE
Toyota's Daihatsu to halt all vehicle shipments, in widening safety scandal
Dec. 19
RE
Automakers with non-union workforce race to bump pay after UAW's record deals
Dec. 19
RE
Japan's Nikkei gains on softer yen to snap two-week losing streak
Dec. 15
RE
Japan's Nikkei gains on pause in yen strength; chip stocks surge
Dec. 14
RE
More than 1,000 VW workers in Tennessee sign union representation cards - UAW
Dec. 07
RE
More than 1,000 VW workers in Tennessee sign union representation cards - UAW
Dec. 07
RE
Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower; US jobs in focus
Dec. 06
RE
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Subaru Corporation specializes in the production and marketing of automotive vehicles. The group also develops aeronautical construction activity. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (96.7%): mini-cars and individual cars (860,000 units sold in 2020/21; brands Legacy, Impreza, Forester, Exiga, etc.);
- sale of aircrafts (3.1%);
- other (0.2%): primarily manufacturing of industrial equipment (engines, pumps, electric generators, etc.).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (17.6%), Asia (3.3%), North America (73.6%), Europe (1.9%) and other (3.6%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
3,400
JPY
Average target price
3,643
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+7.14% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1