Official SUBARU CORPORATION press release
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for November 2023
December 27, 2023 at 01:06 am EST
December 27, 2023
Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for November 2023
Nov 2023
YoY
Jan‒Nov
YoY
2023
Domestic production
58,329
+2.4%
First increase in 2 months
554,108
+9.7%
Overseas production
33,047
+35.2%
10th consecutive month of increase
324,850
+21.5%
Global production total
91,376
+12.2%
10th consecutive month of increase
878,958
+13.7%
Passenger vehicles
9,253
+24.6%
3rd consecutive month of increase
80,069
+7.4%
Mini vehicles
1,199
-26.6%
6th consecutive month of decrease
15,068
-16.8%
Japan sales total
10,452
+15.4%
2nd consecutive month of increase
95,137
+2.6%
Export total
47,266
-1.8%
First decrease in 10 months
456,196
+15.4%
Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement. Attachments
Disclaimer Subaru Corp. published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Subaru Corporation specializes in the production and marketing of automotive vehicles. The group also develops aeronautical construction activity. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (96.7%): mini-cars and individual cars (860,000 units sold in 2020/21; brands Legacy, Impreza, Forester, Exiga, etc.);
- sale of aircrafts (3.1%);
- other (0.2%): primarily manufacturing of industrial equipment (engines, pumps, electric generators, etc.).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (17.6%), Asia (3.3%), North America (73.6%), Europe (1.9%) and other (3.6%).
More about the company
