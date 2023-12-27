December 27, 2023

Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for November 2023

Nov 2023

YoY

Jan‒Nov

YoY

2023

Domestic production

58,329

+2.4%

First increase in 2 months

554,108

+9.7%

Overseas production

33,047

+35.2%

10th consecutive month of increase

324,850

+21.5%

Global production total

91,376

+12.2%

10th consecutive month of increase

878,958

+13.7%

Passenger vehicles

9,253

+24.6%

3rd consecutive month of increase

80,069

+7.4%

Mini vehicles

1,199

-26.6%

6th consecutive month of decrease

15,068

-16.8%

Japan sales total

10,452

+15.4%

2nd consecutive month of increase

95,137

+2.6%

Export total

47,266

-1.8%

First decrease in 10 months

456,196

+15.4%

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 06:05:52 UTC.