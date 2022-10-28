Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for September 2022 and First Half of FYE 2023

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 3 841 B 26 347 M 26 347 M Net income 2023 205 B 1 403 M 1 403 M Net cash 2023 647 B 4 441 M 4 441 M P/E ratio 2023 8,51x Yield 2023 3,19% Capitalization 1 742 B 11 948 M 11 948 M EV / Sales 2023 0,28x EV / Sales 2024 0,24x Nbr of Employees 36 910 Free-Float 76,9% Chart SUBARU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 2 271,50 JPY Average target price 2 755,29 JPY Spread / Average Target 21,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tomomi Nakamura Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Global Marketing Katsuyuki Mizuma CFO, Director & Chief Risk Management Officer Kazuo Hosoya Deputy General Manager-Domestic Sales Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SUBARU CORPORATION 10.43% 11 948 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -4.06% 188 672 VOLKSWAGEN AG -26.36% 77 856 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -12.99% 63 482 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -35.43% 53 788 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -38.28% 51 539