    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
2276.00 JPY   +0.20%
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for September 2022 and First Half of FYE 2023

10/28/2022 | 02:33am EDT
October 28, 2022

Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results

for September 2022 and First Half of FYE 2023

September 2022

Sep. 2022

YoY

Jan‒Sep

YoY

2022

Domestic production

45,792

+195.3%

6th consecutive month of increase

387,908

+13.1%

Overseas production

27,391

+80.7%

2nd consecutive month of increase

214,968

+10.5%

Global production total

73,183

+138.7%

3rd consecutive month of increase

602,876

+12.2%

Passenger vehicles

7,921

+70.3%

4th consecutive month of increase

59,948

-5.5%

Mini vehicles

2,176

+75.8%

2nd consecutive month of increase

14,736

-4.6%

Japan sales total

10,097

+71.5%

4th consecutive month of increase

74,684

-5.3%

Export total

40,271

+122.1%

2nd consecutive month of increase

306,336

+5.4%

April ‒ September 2022 (First half of FYE 2023)

Apr‒Sep

YoY

2022

Domestic production

282,767

+29.9%

First increase in 3 years

Overseas production

142,654

+15.0%

First increase in 5 years

Global production total

425,421

+24.5%

First increase in 3 years

Passenger vehicles

38,970

+20.8%

2nd consecutive year of increase

Mini vehicles

9,524

+4.6%

First increase in 3 years

Japan sales total

48,494

+17.3%

2nd consecutive year of increase

Export total

227,967

+21.1%

First increase in 3 years

Notes:

  • Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
  • Overseas production: Local line-off basis
  • Export: JAMA report basis
  • Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
