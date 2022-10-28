|
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for September 2022 and First Half of FYE 2023
October 28, 2022
Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results
for September 2022 and First Half of FYE 2023
September 2022
Domestic production
45,792
+195.3%
6th consecutive month of increase
387,908
+13.1%
Overseas production
27,391
+80.7%
2nd consecutive month of increase
214,968
+10.5%
Global production total
73,183
+138.7%
3rd consecutive month of increase
602,876
+12.2%
Passenger vehicles
7,921
+70.3%
4th consecutive month of increase
59,948
-5.5%
Mini vehicles
2,176
+75.8%
2nd consecutive month of increase
14,736
-4.6%
Japan sales total
10,097
+71.5%
4th consecutive month of increase
74,684
-5.3%
Export total
40,271
+122.1%
2nd consecutive month of increase
306,336
+5.4%
April ‒ September 2022 (First half of FYE 2023)
Apr‒Sep
|
YoY
Domestic production
282,767
+29.9%
First increase in 3 years
Overseas production
142,654
+15.0%
First increase in 5 years
Global production total
425,421
+24.5%
First increase in 3 years
Passenger vehicles
38,970
+20.8%
2nd consecutive year of increase
Mini vehicles
9,524
+4.6%
First increase in 3 years
Japan sales total
48,494
+17.3%
2nd consecutive year of increase
Export total
227,967
+21.1%
First increase in 3 years
Notes:
-
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
-
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
-
Export: JAMA report basis
-
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement
Disclaimer
|Analyst Recommendations on SUBARU CORPORATION
|
|
|
