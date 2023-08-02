B r i e f i n g o n t h e N e w M a n a g e m e n t P o l i c y

SUBARU CORPORATION

Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director, President and CEO

August 2nd, 2023

1 . R e v i e w o f S T E P M i d - Te r m M a n a g e m e n t V i s i o n E f f o r t s

M a i n t a i n " E n j o y m e n t a n d P e a c e o f M i n d " a s t h e u n w a v e r i n g v a l u e t h a t S u b a r u

o f f e r s .

P u r s u e t h e S u b a r u D i f f e r e n c e , w h i c h p r o v i d e s e m o t i o n a l v a l u e a s w e l l a s

f u n c t i o n a l v a l u e .

1 . R e v i e w o f S T E P M i d - Te r m M a n a g e m e n t V i s i o n E f f o r t s

E f f o r t s f o c u s e d o n s t r e n g t h e n i n g t h e m i n d s e t o f e m p l o y e e s a n d t h e o r g a n i z a t i o n a l

s t r u c t u r e a n d s y s t e m s , w i t h q u a l i t y e n h a n c e m e n t a s t h e t o p p r i o r i t y

M o n o z u k u r i ( m a n u f a c t u r i n g ) I n n o v a t i o n u n d e r w a y w i t h S u b a r u M a n u f a c t u r i n g R e v a m p

i n i t i a t i v e s .

Quality Enhancement

Execute initiatives and deliver results to customers with quality as top priority

The Subaru Difference

Contribute to the realization of a

Environment carbon-neutral society through unique technology and innovation.

Peace of

Mind

Enjoyment

Aim for "zero fatal road accidents* in 2030."

Continue to achieve Subaru's driving dynamics in the age of electrification.

Through the STEP initiatives, "Quality First" and "The Subaru Difference" to meet

the expectations of our customers have been embedded in the Subaru DNA.

* Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists

1 . R e v i e w o f S T E P M i d - Te r m M a n a g e m e n t V i s i o n E f f o r t s

Accolades for Products

Accolades for Company / Brand

2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index

Rated #1 in Safety for three years in a row.*1 Rated #1 in Drive Performance.*1

Rated #1 in Service Quality.*1

Rated #1 in Dependability for two years in a row.*1 Rated #1 in Product Quality for two years in a row.*1 Rated #1 in Satisfaction.*1

IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+

Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact 2023

Subaru is recognized by Forbes as one of America's best brands for social impact.*4

Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative

Subaru has been ranked in the top 20 of the Axios Harris Poll 100

total of 69 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards*2

Reputation Rankings for three consecutive years (2021-2023).

as of February 2023, which is more than any

other brand*3.

*1: Compared to all other measured mass-market automotive companies in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) surveys of customers rating their own automotive company's performance. The #1 rating in Dependability and Satisfaction is shared with one other automotive company. The #1 rating in Product Quality is shared with three other automotive companies. ACSI and its logo are registered trademarks of The American Customer Satisfaction Index, LLC.

*2: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles.

*3: Based on research conducted by Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Canada, Inc.

*4: From Forbes. © 2023 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.

2 . V i s i o n f o r 2 0 3 0

E l e c t r i f i c a t i o n p l a n u p d a t e

D e t e r m i n a t i o n f o r 2 0 2 8

C a r b o n

BEVs

N e u t r a l i t y

G r o w t h o f e m e r g i n g

m a n u f a c t u r e r s

O n c e - i n - a - c e n t u r y

t r a n s f o r m a t i o n

N o n - linear transformation

Unprecedented speed

