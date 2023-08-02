B r i e f i n g o n t h e N e w M a n a g e m e n t P o l i c y
SUBARU CORPORATION
Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director, President and CEO
August 2nd, 2023
1 . R e v i e w o f S T E P M i d - Te r m M a n a g e m e n t V i s i o n E f f o r t s
M a i n t a i n " E n j o y m e n t a n d P e a c e o f M i n d " a s t h e u n w a v e r i n g v a l u e t h a t S u b a r u
o f f e r s .
P u r s u e t h e S u b a r u D i f f e r e n c e , w h i c h p r o v i d e s e m o t i o n a l v a l u e a s w e l l a s
f u n c t i o n a l v a l u e .
1 . R e v i e w o f S T E P M i d - Te r m M a n a g e m e n t V i s i o n E f f o r t s
E f f o r t s f o c u s e d o n s t r e n g t h e n i n g t h e m i n d s e t o f e m p l o y e e s a n d t h e o r g a n i z a t i o n a l
s t r u c t u r e a n d s y s t e m s , w i t h q u a l i t y e n h a n c e m e n t a s t h e t o p p r i o r i t y
M o n o z u k u r i ( m a n u f a c t u r i n g ) I n n o v a t i o n u n d e r w a y w i t h S u b a r u M a n u f a c t u r i n g R e v a m p
i n i t i a t i v e s .
Quality Enhancement
Execute initiatives and deliver results to customers with quality as top priority
The Subaru Difference
Contribute to the realization of a
Environment carbon-neutral society through unique technology and innovation.
Peace of
Mind
Enjoyment
Aim for "zero fatal road accidents* in 2030."
Continue to achieve Subaru's driving dynamics in the age of electrification.
Through the STEP initiatives, "Quality First" and "The Subaru Difference" to meet
the expectations of our customers have been embedded in the Subaru DNA.
* Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists
1 . R e v i e w o f S T E P M i d - Te r m M a n a g e m e n t V i s i o n E f f o r t s
Accolades for Products
Accolades for Company / Brand
2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index
Rated #1 in Safety for three years in a row.*1 Rated #1 in Drive Performance.*1
Rated #1 in Service Quality.*1
Rated #1 in Dependability for two years in a row.*1 Rated #1 in Product Quality for two years in a row.*1 Rated #1 in Satisfaction.*1
IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+
Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact 2023
Subaru is recognized by Forbes as one of America's best brands for social impact.*4
Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings
Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative
Subaru has been ranked in the top 20 of the Axios Harris Poll 100
total of 69 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards*2
Reputation Rankings for three consecutive years (2021-2023).
as of February 2023, which is more than any
other brand*3.
*1: Compared to all other measured mass-market automotive companies in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) surveys of customers rating their own automotive company's performance. The #1 rating in Dependability and Satisfaction is shared with one other automotive company. The #1 rating in Product Quality is shared with three other automotive companies. ACSI and its logo are registered trademarks of The American Customer Satisfaction Index, LLC.
*2: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles.
*3: Based on research conducted by Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Canada, Inc.
*4: From Forbes. © 2023 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.
2 . V i s i o n f o r 2 0 3 0
E l e c t r i f i c a t i o n p l a n u p d a t e
D e t e r m i n a t i o n f o r 2 0 2 8
C a r b o n
BEVs
N e u t r a l i t y
G r o w t h o f e m e r g i n g
m a n u f a c t u r e r s
O n c e - i n - a - c e n t u r y
t r a n s f o r m a t i o n
N o n - linear transformation
Unprecedented speed
