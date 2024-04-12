Subaru Concludes DBJ Environmentally Rated Loan Agreement with Top Rating Obtained
Tokyo, April 12, 2024 - Subaru Corporation (Representative Director, President and CEO: Atsushi Osaki;
"Subaru") has entered into a loan agreement with Development Bank of Japan Inc. (President and CEO: Seiji Jige; "DBJ") under the DBJ Environmentally Rated Loan Program. Subaru has received the highest rating for its "particularly advanced environmental initiatives" in the DBJ Environmental Ratings, leading to the conclusion of this loan agreement.
The DBJ Environmentally Rated Loan Program is the world's first financing program that evaluates companies' environmental management practices using a screening system (rating system) developed by DBJ and selects outstanding companies based on these evaluations.
In the evaluation, Subaru was rated highly for the following efforts:
- The Company demonstrates its dedication to reducing the environmental impact of its business activities. Based on the long-term environmental goals set for 2050 as well as the environmental action plan for 2030 set as milestones, Subaru has formulated a long-term capital investment plan aimed at reducing environmental impact, taking into account the results of analysis of environmental impact data. In addition, through an integrated environmental management framework involving consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas, successful examples of environmental impact reduction measures are shared within the Group in both directions.
- The Company is advancing initiatives to develop battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and to expand their production and sales. This includes setting long-term goals for BEV sales as a percentage of total sales and for reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles on a well-to-wheel basis, based on a multifaceted analysis of future changes in the external environment. At the same time, the Company is working to formulate and present roadmaps for achieving these goals, while also leveraging partnerships with other companies to accomplish them.
- The Company adopts a multifaceted approach to supply chain sustainability, including investigating and assessing the status of CSR-related activities of suppliers, including Tier 2 suppliers as necessary. In addition, the Company conducts human rights due diligence to formulate and implement measures. Subaru also promotes natural capital considerations and resource recycling initiatives, such as conducting research on the impact of raw materials derived from plants and animals on ecosystems and setting long-term
targets for the proportion of recycled plastic materials used in new vehicles.
In pursuit of its vision of "Delivering Happiness to All," Subaru is committed to providing "Enjoyment and Peace of Mind" to its customers and all other stakeholders through its six CSR priority areas: "People-Oriented Car Culture," "Resonance and Coexistence," "Peace of Mind," "Diversity," "Environment," and "Compliance." Subaru will continue to strive for sustainable growth and contribute to the realization of an enjoyable and sustainable society.
Outline of the Loan Agreement:
- Contract amount: 10 billion yen
- Contract date: March 29, 2024
- Execution date: March 29, 2024
###
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Subaru Corp. published this content on 12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2024 02:06:03 UTC.