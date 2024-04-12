Subaru Concludes DBJ Environmentally Rated Loan Agreement with Top Rating Obtained

Tokyo, April 12, 2024 - Subaru Corporation (Representative Director, President and CEO: Atsushi Osaki;

"Subaru") has entered into a loan agreement with Development Bank of Japan Inc. (President and CEO: Seiji Jige; "DBJ") under the DBJ Environmentally Rated Loan Program. Subaru has received the highest rating for its "particularly advanced environmental initiatives" in the DBJ Environmental Ratings, leading to the conclusion of this loan agreement.

The DBJ Environmentally Rated Loan Program is the world's first financing program that evaluates companies' environmental management practices using a screening system (rating system) developed by DBJ and selects outstanding companies based on these evaluations.

In the evaluation, Subaru was rated highly for the following efforts: