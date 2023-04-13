Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
2080.00 JPY   -0.93%
04/13Subaru : Declares Support for TCFD Recommendations
PU
04/07Japan's Nikkei posts small gain amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms
RE
04/06Japan's Nikkei edges higher amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms
RE
Subaru : Declares Support for TCFD Recommendations

04/13/2023 | 10:46pm EDT
Subaru Declares Support for TCFD Recommendations

Tokyo, April 14, 2023 - Subaru Corporation declared its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)* in April 2023.

As Subaru pursues environmentally-responsible car manufacturing, the company views climate change as one of the most critical issues to address.

Toward its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Subaru has set long-term goals, and is working to achieve them with medium-term goals as intermediate milestones, in order to help decarbonize society through reducing CO2 emissions from its products, factories, and offices.

Subaru's information disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations:

https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/csr/tcfd/

*The TCFD was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of G20 in 2015 to study climate-related information disclosure and how financial institutions should respond. The final TCFD report, published in 2017, recommends that companies assess the financial impact of climate change risks and opportunities on their operations and disclose them in four areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

###

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 02:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 780 B 28 549 M 28 549 M
Net income 2023 218 B 1 643 M 1 643 M
Net cash 2023 620 B 4 680 M 4 680 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,40x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 1 610 B 12 161 M 12 161 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 36 910
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart SUBARU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 099,50 JPY
Average target price 2 483,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomomi Nakamura Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Global Marketing
Katsuyuki Mizuma CFO, Director & Chief Risk Management Officer
Kazuo Hosoya Deputy General Manager-Domestic Sales
Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer
Tetsuro Fujinuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION3.77%12 120
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.61%185 782
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.93%81 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.82%78 328
BMW AG23.15%72 208
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.66%50 679
