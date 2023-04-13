Subaru Declares Support for TCFD Recommendations

Tokyo, April 14, 2023 - Subaru Corporation declared its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)* in April 2023.

As Subaru pursues environmentally-responsible car manufacturing, the company views climate change as one of the most critical issues to address.

Toward its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Subaru has set long-term goals, and is working to achieve them with medium-term goals as intermediate milestones, in order to help decarbonize society through reducing CO2 emissions from its products, factories, and offices.

Subaru's information disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations:

https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/csr/tcfd/

*The TCFD was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of G20 in 2015 to study climate-related information disclosure and how financial institutions should respond. The final TCFD report, published in 2017, recommends that companies assess the financial impact of climate change risks and opportunities on their operations and disclose them in four areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

###