Subaru : Financial Review & Referenc

Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE 2023
Tokyo, November 2, 2022 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
Results for April-September 2022: Consolidated Revenue
Although production constraints continued due to the global shortage of semiconductors, global production increased 24.5% to 425,000 units as production plans were flexibly adjusted. Production in Japan rose 29.9% to 283,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 15.0% to 143,000 units.
As a result of the increase in production, global vehicle sales increased 6.2% to 399,000 units, led especially by Subaru's key U.S. market.
Due to the effects of foreign exchange rates, the growth in vehicle sales, and other factors, consolidated revenue rose 30.5% to 1,750.9 billion yen.
Results for April-September 2022: Consolidated Profit and Loss
As positive factors such as the effects of foreign exchange rates and the growth in unit sales more than offset a steep rise in raw material prices and an increase in SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 56 billion yen to
110.4 billion yen, profit before tax grew 59.2 billion yen to 120.4 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 33.1 billion yen to 77.9 billion yen.
Forecasts for FYE 2023
With the pricing policy and the improvements in sales mix expected to offset the steep rise in raw material prices to a certain degree and incorporating the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, the Company revises its previous forecasts for FYE 2023 (announced on August 3, 2022) as follows:
Revenue: 3,800 billion yen (an increase of 300 billion yen from previous forecast)
Operating profit: 300 billion yen (an increase of 100 billion yen from previous forecast)
Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent: 210 billion yen (an increase of 70 billion yen from previous forecast)
Reflecting the results for the first half period and the upward revision of the full year forecasts, the Company has determined to increase its interim dividend by 10 yen per share to 38 yen per share and revised the year-end dividend forecast to 38 yen per share and the annual dividend forecast to 76 yen per share.
The forecasts for FYE 2023 are based on exchange rate assumptions of 133 yen to the U.S. dollar and 136 yen to the euro.
Notes on results:
Vehicle volume figures are rounded off to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded off to the nearest hundred million.
Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.
###
Profit margin (%)
November 2, 2022
Subaru Corporation
Reference for the Second Quarter of FYE 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue
Japan
Overseas
Operating profit (loss)
Profit margin (%)
Profit (loss) before tax
Profit margin (%)
Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of parent
Factors contributing to change in operating profit
(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
FYE 2023
2nd Quarter
2nd Qarter
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
[ 2021. 4-9 ]
[ 2022. 4-9 ]
[ '21.4 - '22.3 ]
[ 2022.4 - 2023.3 ]
['22.4-'23.3]
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
FORECASTS
PREVIOUS
FORECASTS
Change
%
Change
%
13,417
17,509
4,092
30.5
27,445
38,000
10,555
38.5
35,000
2,179
2,816
637
29.2
4,880
-
-
-
-
11,237
14,693
3,455
30.7
22,565
-
-
-
-
545
1,104
560
102.8
905
3,000
2,095
231.7
2,000
4.1
6.3
3.3
7.9
5.7
612
1,204
592
96.8
1,070
3,000
1,930
180.4
2,000
4.6
6.9
3.9
7.9
5.7
448
779
331
73.8
700
2,100
1,400
200.0
1,400
3.3
4.4
2.6
5.5
4.0
Effects of foreign
1,027
Effects of
2,363
exchange rates
exchange rates
Sales volume, mix,
562
Sales volume, mix,
2,030
etc.
etc.
Decrease in R&D exp.
11
Cost impacts
(1,249)
Cost impacts
(513)
Increase in SG&A
(880)
exp., etc.
Increase in SG&A
(490)
Increase in R&D exp.
(98)
exp., etc.
Other
(37)
Other
(71)
Exchange rates
JPY/US$
110/US$
130/US$
112/US$
133/US$
120/US$
JPY/EUR
131/EUR
137/EUR
130/EUR
136/EUR
130/EUR
Capital expenditures
382
551
861
1,400
1,400
Depreciation
460
495
946
1,000
1,000
R&D expenditures *
616
519
1,138
1,200
1,200
Interest bearing debts
3,351
3,326
3,340
-
-
- Increase in revenue for two
- First increase in revenue in three
Performance description
consecutive years
years
- Increase in profit at each stage for
- First increase in profit at each
two consecutive years
stage in three years
- Increase in consolidated unit
- First increase in consolidated unit
sales for two consecutive years
sales in three years
44
49
4
9.4
89
115
26
28.9
115
< Japan >
Passenger Cars
35
40
4
11.8
73
95
22
30.7
91
Minicars
9
9
0
0.1
17
20
4
20.9
24
Consolidated unit sales
331
350
19
5.8
645
805
160
24.8
826
< Overseas >
North America
282
301
18
6.5
555
681
126
22.6
688
Europe **
7
8
1
10.3
15
-
-
-
-
China
9
6
(2)
(27.6)
14
14
(0)
(2.1)
19
Other
33
35
2
7.3
60
-
-
-
-
Consolidated unit sales total
375
399
23
6.2
734
920
186
25.3
940
342
425
84
24.5
727
970
243
33.5
1,000
Japan
218
283
65
29.9
455
-
-
-
-
U.S.
124
143
19
15.0
272
-
-
-
-
Revenue by
Automobile
13,061
17,134
4,073
31.2
26,775
37,135
10,360
38.7
34,092
Aerospace
332
351
19
5.7
623
819
196
31.4
863
business segment
Other
24
24
0
0.7
48
47
(1)
(1.9)
44
Automobile
520
1,100
580
111.7
925
2,951
2,026
218.9
1,992
Operating profit (loss)
Aerospace
(7)
(32)
(25)
-
(70)
2
72
-
(16)
by business
Other
31
36
5
16.1
48
47
(1)
(2.2)
24
segment
Elimination &
1
0
(0)
(31.9)
1
-
-
-
-
Corporate
"R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
Starting from the August 3, 2022 reporting, the regions under "Europe" have been redefined. (The figures of the previous-year results have been changed accordingly.)
Forward-lookingstatements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially. >
Subaru Corp. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.