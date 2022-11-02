Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:18 2022-11-02 am EDT
2499.50 JPY   +6.27%
12:40aSubaru : Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
12:40aSubaru : Revision of Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)
PU
12:40aSubaru : Financial Review & Referenc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Subaru : Financial Review & Referenc

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Subaru Corporation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE 2023

Tokyo, November 2, 2022 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Results for April-September 2022: Consolidated Revenue

Although production constraints continued due to the global shortage of semiconductors, global production increased 24.5% to 425,000 units as production plans were flexibly adjusted. Production in Japan rose 29.9% to 283,000 units, while production in the U.S. grew 15.0% to 143,000 units.

As a result of the increase in production, global vehicle sales increased 6.2% to 399,000 units, led especially by Subaru's key U.S. market.

Due to the effects of foreign exchange rates, the growth in vehicle sales, and other factors, consolidated revenue rose 30.5% to 1,750.9 billion yen.

Results for April-September 2022: Consolidated Profit and Loss

As positive factors such as the effects of foreign exchange rates and the growth in unit sales more than offset a steep rise in raw material prices and an increase in SG&A expenses, operating profit rose 56 billion yen to

110.4 billion yen, profit before tax grew 59.2 billion yen to 120.4 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 33.1 billion yen to 77.9 billion yen.

Forecasts for FYE 2023

With the pricing policy and the improvements in sales mix expected to offset the steep rise in raw material prices to a certain degree and incorporating the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, the Company revises its previous forecasts for FYE 2023 (announced on August 3, 2022) as follows:

  • Revenue: 3,800 billion yen (an increase of 300 billion yen from previous forecast)
  • Operating profit: 300 billion yen (an increase of 100 billion yen from previous forecast)
  • Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent: 210 billion yen (an increase of 70 billion yen from previous forecast)

Reflecting the results for the first half period and the upward revision of the full year forecasts, the Company has determined to increase its interim dividend by 10 yen per share to 38 yen per share and revised the year-end dividend forecast to 38 yen per share and the annual dividend forecast to 76 yen per share.

The forecasts for FYE 2023 are based on exchange rate assumptions of 133 yen to the U.S. dollar and 136 yen to the euro.

Notes on results:

Vehicle volume figures are rounded off to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded off to the nearest hundred million.

Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

###

Profit margin (%)

November 2, 2022

Subaru Corporation

Reference for the Second Quarter of FYE 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue

Japan

Overseas

Operating profit (loss)

Profit margin (%)

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit margin (%)

Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of parent

Factors contributing to change in operating profit

(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

FYE 2023

2nd Quarter

2nd Qarter

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

[ 2021. 4-9 ]

[ 2022. 4-9 ]

[ '21.4 - '22.3 ]

[ 2022.4 - 2023.3 ]

['22.4-'23.3]

RESULTS

RESULTS

RESULTS

FORECASTS

PREVIOUS

FORECASTS

Change

%

Change

%

13,417

17,509

4,092

30.5

27,445

38,000

10,555

38.5

35,000

2,179

2,816

637

29.2

4,880

-

-

-

-

11,237

14,693

3,455

30.7

22,565

-

-

-

-

545

1,104

560

102.8

905

3,000

2,095

231.7

2,000

4.1

6.3

3.3

7.9

5.7

612

1,204

592

96.8

1,070

3,000

1,930

180.4

2,000

4.6

6.9

3.9

7.9

5.7

448

779

331

73.8

700

2,100

1,400

200.0

1,400

3.3

4.4

2.6

5.5

4.0

Effects of foreign

1,027

Effects of

2,363

exchange rates

exchange rates

Sales volume, mix,

562

Sales volume, mix,

2,030

etc.

etc.

Decrease in R&D exp.

11

Cost impacts

(1,249)

Cost impacts

(513)

Increase in SG&A

(880)

exp., etc.

Increase in SG&A

(490)

Increase in R&D exp.

(98)

exp., etc.

Other

(37)

Other

(71)

Exchange rates

JPY/US$

110/US$

130/US$

112/US$

133/US$

120/US$

JPY/EUR

131/EUR

137/EUR

130/EUR

136/EUR

130/EUR

Capital expenditures

382

551

861

1,400

1,400

Depreciation

460

495

946

1,000

1,000

R&D expenditures *

616

519

1,138

1,200

1,200

Interest bearing debts

3,351

3,326

3,340

-

-

- Increase in revenue for two

- First increase in revenue in three

Performance description

consecutive years

years

- Increase in profit at each stage for

- First increase in profit at each

two consecutive years

stage in three years

- Increase in consolidated unit

- First increase in consolidated unit

sales for two consecutive years

sales in three years

44

49

4

9.4

89

115

26

28.9

115

< Japan >

Passenger Cars

35

40

4

11.8

73

95

22

30.7

91

Minicars

9

9

0

0.1

17

20

4

20.9

24

Consolidated unit sales

331

350

19

5.8

645

805

160

24.8

826

< Overseas >

North America

282

301

18

6.5

555

681

126

22.6

688

Europe **

7

8

1

10.3

15

-

-

-

-

China

9

6

(2)

(27.6)

14

14

(0)

(2.1)

19

Other

33

35

2

7.3

60

-

-

-

-

Consolidated unit sales total

375

399

23

6.2

734

920

186

25.3

940

342

425

84

24.5

727

970

243

33.5

1,000

Japan

218

283

65

29.9

455

-

-

-

-

U.S.

124

143

19

15.0

272

-

-

-

-

Revenue by

Automobile

13,061

17,134

4,073

31.2

26,775

37,135

10,360

38.7

34,092

Aerospace

332

351

19

5.7

623

819

196

31.4

863

business segment

Other

24

24

0

0.7

48

47

(1)

(1.9)

44

Automobile

520

1,100

580

111.7

925

2,951

2,026

218.9

1,992

Operating profit (loss)

Aerospace

(7)

(32)

(25)

-

(70)

2

72

-

(16)

by business

Other

31

36

5

16.1

48

47

(1)

(2.2)

24

segment

Elimination &

1

0

(0)

(31.9)

1

-

-

-

-

Corporate

  • "R&D expenditures" indicate R&D activity related costs incurred during the reporting period. Under IFRS, a part of these costs that meets capitalization criteria is recognized as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life; thus, the amount of "R&D expenditures" stated here does not match that of "R&D expenses" stated on the Consolidated Statement of Income.
    • Starting from the August 3, 2022 reporting, the regions under "Europe" have been redefined. (The figures of the previous-year results have been changed accordingly.)
  • Forward-lookingstatements in this document are based on the information available at the time of the announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially. >

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 841 B 25 939 M 25 939 M
Net income 2023 205 B 1 381 M 1 381 M
Net cash 2023 647 B 4 372 M 4 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,81x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 1 804 B 12 180 M 12 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 36 910
Free-Float 76,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 352,00 JPY
Average target price 2 755,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomomi Nakamura Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Global Marketing
Katsuyuki Mizuma CFO, Director & Chief Risk Management Officer
Kazuo Hosoya Deputy General Manager-Domestic Sales
Takuji Dai Chief Information Officer
Tetsuro Fujinuki Chief Technology Officer
