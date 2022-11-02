Subaru : Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecas

Record date
Dividend per share
Total amount of
dividends
Effective date
Dividend resource
Determined amount
September 30, 2022
¥ 38.00
29,161 millions of yen
December 7, 2022 Retained earnings
Actual results for the previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)
September 30, 2021
¥ 28.00
21,485 millions of yen
December 1, 2021 Retained earnings
November 2, 2022
Company Name: SUBARU CORPORATION
Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825
Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End
Dividend Forecast
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2022, Subaru Corporation (the "Company") resolved to distribute dividends (interim dividends) from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2022 and to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31 2023 as follows:
1. Details of the dividends (interim dividends) from surplus
Most recent dividend
forecast (Announced on 5
May 12, 2022)
September 30, 2022
¥ 28.00
-
-
-
2. Reason
The Company positions the return to shareholders as an important managerial issue and have adopted performance linked approach based on continuous and stable dividend payouts, taking into account the business performance, investment plans, and business environment for each fiscal period. Despite the production constraints due in part to the semiconductor supply shortage and the impact of surging raw material prices, the Company has revised upward its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year under review to reflect the expected effects of higher sales and profits from exchange rate fluctuations, pricing policies, an improved sales mix, and the like and has accordingly revised its interim and year-end dividend forecasts as well.
*Details of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
Dividend per share (yen)
Record date
Second quarter-end
Fiscal-year end
Total
Dividend forecast
¥ 38.00
¥ 76.00
Actual results for the current
¥ 38.00
fiscal year
Actual results for the previous
fiscal year (Fiscal year ended
¥ 28.00
¥ 28.00
¥ 56.00
March 31, 2022)
