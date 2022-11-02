Subaru : Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecas

Record date

Dividend per share

Total amount of

dividends

Effective date

Dividend resource

Determined amount

September 30, 2022

¥ 38.00

29,161 millions of yen

December 7, 2022 Retained earnings

Actual results for the previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)

September 30, 2021

¥ 28.00

21,485 millions of yen

December 1, 2021 Retained earnings

November 2, 2022

Company Name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End

Dividend Forecast

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2022, Subaru Corporation (the "Company") resolved to distribute dividends (interim dividends) from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2022 and to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31 2023 as follows:

1. Details of the dividends (interim dividends) from surplus

Most recent dividend

forecast (Announced on 5

May 12, 2022)

September 30, 2022

¥ 28.00

-

-

-

2. Reason

The Company positions the return to shareholders as an important managerial issue and have adopted performance linked approach based on continuous and stable dividend payouts, taking into account the business performance, investment plans, and business environment for each fiscal period. Despite the production constraints due in part to the semiconductor supply shortage and the impact of surging raw material prices, the Company has revised upward its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year under review to reflect the expected effects of higher sales and profits from exchange rate fluctuations, pricing policies, an improved sales mix, and the like and has accordingly revised its interim and year-end dividend forecasts as well.

*Details of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast