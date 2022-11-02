Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:18 2022-11-02 am EDT
2499.50 JPY   +6.27%
12:40aSubaru : Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
12:40aSubaru : Revision of Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)
PU
12:40aSubaru : Financial Review & Referenc
PU
Subaru : Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
November 2, 2022

Company Name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End

Dividend Forecast

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2022, Subaru Corporation (the "Company") resolved to distribute dividends (interim dividends) from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2022 and to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31 2023 as follows:

1. Details of the dividends (interim dividends) from surplus

Most recent dividend

Actual results for the previous

Determined amount

forecast (Announced on 5

fiscal year (Fiscal year ended

May 12, 2022)

March 31, 2023)

Record date

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Dividend per share

¥ 38.00

¥ 28.00

¥ 28.00

Total amount of

29,161 millions of yen

-

21,485 millions of yen

dividends

Effective date

December 7, 2022

-

December 1, 2021

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

2. Reason

The Company positions the return to shareholders as an important managerial issue and have adopted performance linked approach based on continuous and stable dividend payouts, taking into account the business performance, investment plans, and business environment for each fiscal period. Despite the production constraints due in part to the semiconductor supply shortage and the impact of surging raw material prices, the Company has revised upward its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year under review to reflect the expected effects of higher sales and profits from exchange rate fluctuations, pricing policies, an improved sales mix, and the like and has accordingly revised its interim and year-end dividend forecasts as well.

*Details of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

Second quarter-end

Fiscal-year end

Total

Dividend forecast

¥ 38.00

¥ 76.00

Actual results for the current

¥ 38.00

fiscal year

Actual results for the previous

fiscal year(Fiscal year ended

¥ 28.00

¥ 28.00

¥ 56.00

March 31, 2022)

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
