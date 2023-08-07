August 7, 2023

Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Own Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Subaru Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that payment procedures were completed on August 7, 2023, as follows for the disposal of its own shares as stock compensation that was resolved by its Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 29 of the Articles of Incorporation (written resolution in lieu of a Board of Directors meeting) on July 10, 2023. For more information on this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Own Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on July 10, 2023.

Overview of Disposal of Own Shares

(1) Class and number of shares to be disposed 88,909 shares of common stock of the Company (2) Disposal price ¥ 2,674 per share (3) Total value of share disposal ¥ 237,742,666 (4) Grantees of shares and number thereof; The Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors) number of shares to be granted 7 persons, 39,408 shares (including 2 retiring officers, 5,856 shares) Corporate vice presidents 21 persons, 49,501 shares (including 2 retiring officers, 2,206 shares) (5) Payment date August 7, 2023

