  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Subaru Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:20:43 2023-05-11 am EDT
2251.00 JPY   +1.49%
Subaru : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Cancellation of Own Shares

05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
May 11, 2023

Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Notice Regarding Repurchase and Cancellation of Own Shares

Subaru Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (the "Act") applicable pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act and to cancel the repurchased shares in accordance with Article 178 of the Act.

1. Reason for Repurchase and Cancellation

The Company positions the return to shareholders as an important managerial issue. Regarding shareholder returns, our basic policy is to pay continuous and stable dividends and to flexibly Share Repurchase while taking into consideration the business results, investment plans, and Business Environment of each fiscal year.

Based on the above, the Company will repurchase up to 40 billion yen (maximum total repurchase amount) Purchase of treasury shares in order to improve capital efficiency and will cancel all of the repurchased Treasury shares.

2. Details of the Repurchase:

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased

Common stocks

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 22,000,000 shares

(Represents approximately 2.9 % of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

Up to 40 billion yen

(4) Period of repurchase

From May 12, 2023 to September 30, 2023

(5) Method of repurchase

Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)

3. Details of the Cancellation:

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled

Common stocks

(2) Number of shares to be cancelled

22,000,000 sharesAll shares repurchased

(3) Planned date of cancellation

November 15, 2023

Reference)

Number of treasury shares as of March 31, 2023

Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 767,381,808

Treasury shares: 1,794,065

###

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
