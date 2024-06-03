June 3, 2024
Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION
Representative: Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact for inquiries: Masayuki Miyamoto, General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825
Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase
Subaru Corporation (the "Company"), at a meeting of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2024 resolved to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (the "Act") applicable pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act. The status of the share repurchases is as follows.
(1) Class of shares repurchased
Common stocks
(2) Total number of shares repurchased
3,575,900 shares
(3) Aggregate repurchased amount
11,958,231,700 yen
(4) Repurchase period
From May 14, 2024 to May 31, 2024
(5) Repurchase method
Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)
（Reference)
Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2024
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
Common stocks
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 23,000,000 shares
(Represents approximately 3.1 % of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))
(3) Aggregate amount to be repurchased
Up to 60 billion yen
(4) Repurchase period
From May 14, 2024 to December 30, 2024 (scheduled)
(5) Repurchase method
Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)
