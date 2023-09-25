July 3, 2023

Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

Subaru Corporation (the "Company"), at a meeting of Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023 resolved to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (the "Act") applicable pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act. The status of the share repurchases is as follows.

1. Progress of the shares repurchased as of June 30,2023

(1) Class of shares repurchased Common stocks (2) Total number of shares repurchased 4,408,700 shares (3) Aggregate repurchased amount 11,434,842,100 yen (4) Repurchase period From June 1, 2023 to June 23, 2023 (5) Repurchase method Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)

2. Aggregate number of shares and amount repurchased pursuant to the above resolution as of June 30, 2023

(1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 8,541,600 shares (2) Aggregate amount repurchased: 21,060,895,250 yen

（Reference)

Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common stocks (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 22,000,000 shares (Represents approximately 2.9 % of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Aggregate amount to be repurchased Up to 40 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From May 12, 2023 to September 30, 2023 (5) Repurchase method Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)

