June 1, 2023

Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

Subaru Corporation (the "Company"), at a meeting of Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023 resolved to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (the "Act") applicable pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act. The status of the share repurchases is as follows.

(1) Class of shares repurchased Common stocks (2) Total number of shares repurchased 4,132,900 shares (3) Aggregate repurchased amount 9,626,053,150 yen (4) Repurchase period From May 12, 2023 to May 31, 2023 (5) Repurchase method Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)

（Reference)

Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common stocks (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 22,000,000 shares (Represents approximately 2.9 % of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Aggregate amount to be repurchased Up to 40 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From May 12, 2023 to September 30, 2023 (5) Repurchase method Purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares)

