Subaru : PDF/114 KB

Subaru Corporation Announces Organizational Change

(Effective January 1, 2021)

Tokyo, January 6, 2021 - Subaru Corporation announces the following organizational change which took effect on January 1, 2021.

Automotive Business Unit

[ Engineering Management Division ]

- The CTO's Office* has been newly established under the Engineering Management Division.

(*CTO: Chief Technology Officer)

As the automotive industry is going through a major transformation, a field of technologies needed for automobile development, such as electrified power unit and vehicle technologies, software, and connectivity, is becoming more diverse.

The newly established CTO's Office will determine optimal allocation of engineering resources for development of those technologies and the direction of Subaru's future R&D activities from a mid- to long-term perspective. The CTO's Office will also lead the way to solutions for expected challenges in car manufacturing in a cross-divisional approach including technology development, purchasing, and production.