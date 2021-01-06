Log in
Subaru : PDF/114 KB

01/06/2021 | 01:10am EST
Subaru Corporation Announces Organizational Change

(Effective January 1, 2021)

Tokyo, January 6, 2021 - Subaru Corporation announces the following organizational change which took effect on January 1, 2021.

Automotive Business Unit

[ Engineering Management Division ]

- The CTO's Office* has been newly established under the Engineering Management Division.

(*CTO: Chief Technology Officer)

As the automotive industry is going through a major transformation, a field of technologies needed for automobile development, such as electrified power unit and vehicle technologies, software, and connectivity, is becoming more diverse.

The newly established CTO's Office will determine optimal allocation of engineering resources for development of those technologies and the direction of Subaru's future R&D activities from a mid- to long-term perspective. The CTO's Office will also lead the way to solutions for expected challenges in car manufacturing in a cross-divisional approach including technology development, purchasing, and production.

Former

Effective January 1, 2021

Engineering

Engineering

Management Div.

Management Div.

Advanced Engineering Dept.

CTO's Office

Quality Management Dept.

Advanced Engineering Dept.

Engineering

Quality Management Dept.

Administration Dept.

Certification and

Engineering

Engineering Dept.

Administration Dept.

Environment & Safety Policy

Certification and

Planning Dept.

Engineering Dept.

Development Prototype Dept.

Environment & Safety Policy

Planning Dept.

Development Prototype Dept.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:09:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
