    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:18 2022-11-02 am EDT
2499.00 JPY   +6.25%
Subaru : Presentation of Business Result

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Half of FYE 2023

SUBARU CORPORATION

Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President & CEO

November 2nd, 2022

K e y P o i n t s

  • Results for the 1st half period
    Production
    Although production constraints continued due to the global shortage of semiconductors, global production increased in the 1st half period as production plans were flexibly adjusted.
    Operating profit
    Due to the increase in production and the continued strong sales momentum plus the effect of the weak yen, operating profit increased. (As with the 1st quarter, the negative impact of the sharp exchange rate fluctuations on the profit for accounting reasons included.)
  • Forecasts for FYE 2023
  • Production
    While a gradual recovery is expected, uncertainties remain.
    Production forecast for FYE 2023 is revised to 970,000 units from the original goal of 1,000,000 units. Aiming for the pre-Covid production level of 540,000 units for the second half period.
  • Operating profit
    With the pricing policy and the improvements in sales mix expected to offset the steep rise in raw material prices to a certain degree and incorporating the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, forecast for operating profit has been revised upward from 200 billion yen to 300 billion yen.
  • Return to shareholders
  • Reflecting the results for the first half period and the upward revision of the full year forecasts, the annual dividend forecast has been revised. (Dividend increase)

1 s t H a l f :

C o n s o l i d a t e d P r o f i t R e s u l t s

Production

Consolidated unit sales

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent

SUBARU US$ exchange rate

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

1st Half Results

1st Half Results

342425

375399

13,41717,509

5451,104

448779

¥110¥130

(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)

Variance

+84

+23

+4,092

+560

+331

+¥21

R e v i s e d P l a n F Y E 2 0 2 3

C o n s o l i d a t e d P r o f i t P l a n

(Yen in 100 millions, Units in thousands)

Production

Consolidated unit sales

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit for the period attributable

to owners of parent

SUBARU

US$

exchange rate

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

FYE 2023

Variance

Variance

Results(a)

Previous Plan(b)*

Revised Plan(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

727

1,000

970

+243

-30

734

940

920

+186

-20

27,445

35,000

38,000

+10,555

+3,000

905

2,000

3,000

+2,095

+1,000

700

1,400

2,100

+1,400

+700

¥112

¥120

¥133

+¥21

+¥13

* Announced on August 3, 2022

  • Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
    The Company has determined to increase its interim dividend to 38 yen per share, 10 yen up from the most recent forecast of 28 yen per share and plans to revise the year-end dividend forecast to 38 yen per share, 10 yen up from the most recent forecast of 28 yen per share.
    As a result, the annual dividend is expected to amount to 76 yen per share.

Forward-looking statements including projections and future strategies mentioned in this presentation are based on currently

available information and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially as a result

of various factors including, without limitation, economic conditions, market demand and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Investors are asked not to rely solely on the information in this presentation when they make their final investment decisions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
