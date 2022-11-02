Subaru : Presentation of Business Result

Results for the 1st half period • Production
Although production constraints continued due to the global shortage of semiconductors, global production increased in the 1st half period as production plans were flexibly adjusted. • Operating profit
Due to the increase in production and the continued strong sales momentum plus the effect of the weak yen, operating profit increased. (As with the 1st quarter, the negative impact of the sharp exchange rate fluctuations on the profit for accounting reasons included.)
Forecasts for FYE 2023
Production
While a gradual recovery is expected, uncertainties remain. Production forecast for FYE 2023 is revised to 970,000 units from the original goal of 1,000,000 units. Aiming for the pre-Covid production level of 540,000 units for the second half period.
Operating profit
With the pricing policy and the improvements in sales mix expected to offset the steep rise in raw material prices to a certain degree and incorporating the positive effects of foreign exchange rates, forecast for operating profit has been revised upward from 200 billion yen to 300 billion yen.
Return to shareholders
Reflecting the results for the first half period and the upward revision of the full year forecasts,the annual dividend forecast has been revised. (Dividend increase)
Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
The Company has determined to increase its interim dividend to 38 yen per share, 10 yen up from the most recent forecast of 28 yen per share and plans to revise the year-end dividend forecast to 38 yen per share, 10 yen up from the most recent forecast of 28 yen per share.
As a result, the annual dividend is expected to amount to 76 yen per share.
Forward-looking statements including projections and future strategies mentioned in this presentation are based on currently
available information and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially as a result
of various factors including, without limitation, economic conditions, market demand and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Investors are asked not to rely solely on the information in this presentation when they make their final investment decisions.
Subaru Corp. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.