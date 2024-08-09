K e y P o i n t s

Results for the First Quarter of FYE 2025

Production: 239,000 units (down 1.7% Y/Y)

Global production volume decreased year on year as a decline in domestic production more than offset an increase in overseas production. Operating profit: 91.1 billion yen (up 7.9% Y/Y)

Operating profit increased year on year , as a decrease in unit sales and an increase in sales incentives and other expenses were more than offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange rates and other factors.

Forecast for FYE 2025

Production: 960,000 units (down 1.0% Y/Y)

The forecast for global production volume is unchanged from the original announcement , with both production and sales expected to achieve the full-year plan. Operating profit: 400 billion yen (down 14.6% Y/Y)

Due to large fluctuations in currency exchange rates and the challenge of predicting future market conditions, the forecast for operating profit, including currency assumptions, remains as originally announced .



*Notes on figures in the results: Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.

I will begin by explaining the key points of the financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

First, results for the first quarter.

In terms of production, although overseas production increased, there was a decrease in Japan, so global production declined year on year.

Despite the decrease in unit sales and increases in U.S. sales incentives and SG&A expenses, etc., operating profit increased year on year due partly to the positive impact of the weaker yen.

Next, we have the outlook for the full year.

Although production and unit sales were below previous-year levels for the first quarter, we expect to achieve our full-year plans for production, and there has been no change to the forecast of 960 thousand units announced at the beginning of the fiscal year.

With regard to operating profit, while the exchange rate has moved further in the direction of the weaker yen than initially expected, the currency has been highly volatile recently, and the outlook for the market environment is also difficult to ascertain.

So, we will need to watch closely that trends and respond as necessary going forward, we have left the figures announced at the beginning of the fiscal year unchanged.