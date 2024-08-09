Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FYE 2025
SUBARU CORPORATION
Katsuyuki Mizuma, Director, Executive Vice President & CFO
August 5th, 2024
K e y P o i n t s
- Results for the First Quarter of FYE 2025
Production: 239,000 units (down 1.7% Y/Y)
Global production volume decreased year on year as a decline in domestic production more than offset an increase in overseas production.
- Operating profit: 91.1 billion yen (up 7.9% Y/Y)
Operating profit increased year on year, as a decrease in unit sales and an increase in sales incentives and other expenses were more than offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange rates and other factors.
- Forecast for FYE 2025
Production: 960,000 units (down 1.0% Y/Y)
The forecast for global production volume is unchanged from the original announcement, with both production and sales expected to achieve the full-year plan.
- Operating profit: 400 billion yen (down 14.6% Y/Y)
Due to large fluctuations in currency exchange rates and the challenge of predicting future market conditions, the forecast for operating profit, including currency assumptions, remains as originally announced.
*Notes on figures in the results: Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.
I will begin by explaining the key points of the financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
First, results for the first quarter.
In terms of production, although overseas production increased, there was a decrease in Japan, so global production declined year on year.
Despite the decrease in unit sales and increases in U.S. sales incentives and SG&A expenses, etc., operating profit increased year on year due partly to the positive impact of the weaker yen.
Next, we have the outlook for the full year.
Although production and unit sales were below previous-year levels for the first quarter, we expect to achieve our full-year plans for production, and there has been no change to the forecast of 960 thousand units announced at the beginning of the fiscal year.
With regard to operating profit, while the exchange rate has moved further in the direction of the weaker yen than initially expected, the currency has been highly volatile recently, and the outlook for the market environment is also difficult to ascertain.
So, we will need to watch closely that trends and respond as necessary going forward, we have left the figures announced at the beginning of the fiscal year unchanged.
Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) of FYE 2025
1 s t Q u a r t e r ( 3 m o n t h s ) ：
C o n s o l i d a t e d U n i t S a l e s / C o m p l e t e C a r s P r o d u c t i o n
(Thousand Units)
FYE 2024
1Q Results
Production in U.S.
84
Production in Japan
159
Production* Total
243
FYE 2024
1Q Results
FYE 2025
1Q Results
96
143
239
FYE 2025
1Q Results
Variance
+13
-17
-4
Variance
Consolidated Unit Sales Total
236
212
- Production figures include Toyota GR86.
-24
Now I will explain results for the first quarter of FYE 2025 in more detail.
We will start with production and unit sales.
Following a workplace accident that occurred in February, we reduced the pace of production in Japan through April, prioritizing the safety and peace of mind of our employees.
Consolidated unit sales fell 24 thousand units year on year to 212 thousand units due to the decreased production including the February and March production. Production fell 4 thousand units year on year to 239 thousand units.
1 s t Q u a r t e r ( 3 m o n t h s ) ：
C o n s o l i d a t e d U n i t S a l e s ( b y m a r k e t )
FYE 2024
1Q Results
Passenger cars
17
Minicars
4
Domestic total
21
U.S.
163
Canada
16
Europe
7
Australia
15
China
2
Others
12
Overseas total
215
Total
236
FYE 2025
1Q Results
20
3
23
147
18
6
9
0
8
189
212
(Thousand Units)
Variance
+3 -1 +2 -16 +2
-1-5-2-4-26-24
Consolidated unit sales by market are as you see on this slide.
In the main market of the U.S., wholesales to retailers, which are consolidated unit sales, decreased by 16 thousand units for the reasons just explained, but retail sales remained firm. I will explain retail sales trends on the next page.
S a l e s T r e n d s i n t h e U . S . M a r k e t
- Retail Sales
(Thousand Units)
800
700
680
612
632
600
584
557
400
322
200
0
CY2019 CY2020 CY2021 CY2022 CY2023 CY2024
*from January 2024 to June 2024
- As of July 2024, Retail Sales have recorded 24 consecutive months of year-on-year increases.
- Plan for CY2024 is a near record high level of 680 thousand units.
- Retailer Inventory
(days supply) 60
45
45
37
31
30
1316
15
0
Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24Mar-24Apr-24May-24Jun-24
- Appropriate inventory levels：45 days supply
- Sales Incentive(Autodata)
(US$/unit)
Industry average
SUBARU
4,000
3,143
3,000
今後も
2,000
1,976
1,000
0
Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24Mar-24Apr-24May-24Jun-24
*Source:Autodata
Retail sales up to July had exceeded previous-year figures for 24 consecutive months, and continue to be strong, despite highly competitive environment.
We believe these are results that customers find our products and brand appealing. For 2024, we have set a challenging target at a record level of 680 thousand units, and we are striving to achieve it.
While wholesale sales decreased, retail sales increased, resulting in retailer inventory at the end of June being 37 days' supply, down from the end of March.
Sales incentives in the first quarter rose due to the highly competitive environment of the U.S. market, as well as the need to sell through the remaining units of the 24MY Forester, and higher interest rates, but remain at the low level in the industry.
1 s t Q u a r t e r ( 3 m o n t h s ) ：
C o n s o l i d a t e d P r o f i t R e s u l t s
Revenue
Domestic
Overseas
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent
SUBARU US$ exchange rate
EURO
CAN$
FYE 2024
1Q Results
10,821
1,410
9,412
845
1,154
732
¥135
¥145
¥100
FYE 2025
1Q Results
10,921
1,503
9,418
911
1,080
840
¥153
¥164
¥112
(100 Million Yen)
Variance
+100
+94
+6
+67
-73
+108
+¥18
+¥18
+¥13
Let's move on to the consolidated results.
Revenue was up 10.0 billion yen year on year to 1,092.1 billion yen, owing to a gain on currency exchange of 104.5 billion yen, and a negative impact in sales volume & mixture, etc. of 100.3 billion yen caused by reduced unit sales and increases in sales incentives, among other factors.
Operating profit was up 6.7 billion yen year on year to 91.1 billion yen.
Profit before tax was down 7.3 billion yen to 108.0 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was up 10.8 billion yen to 84.0 billion yen.
1 s t Q u a r t e r ( 3 m o n t h s ) ：
A n a l y s i s o f V a r i a n c e i n O p e r a t i n g P r o f i t ( C o n s o l i d a t e d )
(100 Million Yen)
+409
+34
+23
-314
R&D expenses
Cost impacts
-72
-13
Sales volume &
SG&A expenses,
Gain on currency
mixture, etc.
Other
etc.
exchange
845
New car
sales total：
-88
911
by sales volume
-205
by price & mixture
+117
FYE 2024
+ 6 7
FYE 2025
1Q Results
1Q Results
Currency
+409 Cost impacts
+23 Sales volume &
-314 SG&A expenses, etc.
-72
exchange
mix , etc.
US＄
+424
SUBARU
-23 SIA*1
+46 Domestic
+50 Fixed manufacturing cost
+43 SG&A
-69
Warranty claims -46
EURO
+11
Cost reduction
+18 Cost reduction
+7 Overseas
-138 SUBARU
+30 SIA*1
+13 SUBARU
-53
(including impact
Material cost,
Material cost,
Suppliers'
Suppliers'
of foreign currency
CAN＄
+48
-41
+39
Sales Incentive
-212
+36
+18
Domestic dealers
-2
translation)
etc.
etc.
dies cost
dies cost
CNY
-
Others
-14 Fixed
Fixed
SOA *2
-31
Currency exchange
-
processing
-6
processing
-5 SCI *3
-
cost
cost
adjustment
Unrealized gain
-74
Others
+17
*1 SIA: Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. *2 SOA: Subaru of America Inc. *3 SCI: Subaru Canada Inc.
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
Next, I will look at the factors driving the increase of 6.7 billion yen in operating profit.
The main driver was a gain on currency exchange of 40.9 billion yen, caused by the approximately 18-yen depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar.
The main factor working to reduce profit was a deterioration in sales volume & mixture, etc. and in SG&A expenses, etc.
Sales volume & mixture, etc. had a negative impact of 31.4 billion yen due mainly to a decrease in unit sales and an increase in sales incentives.
U.S. sales incentives per unit were up 1,250 dollars from 800 dollars in the previous fiscal year to 2,050 dollars, and the total amount of U.S. sales incentives rose by 22.3 billion yen.
The impact of SG&A expenses, etc. was -7.2 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in SG&A.
1 s t Q u a r t e r ( 3 m o n t h s ) ：
C o n s o l i d a t e d S t a t e m e n t o f C a s h F l o w s / C a s h a n d c a s h e q u i v a l e n t s
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Free cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
FYE 2024
1Q Results
1,296
-1,406
-109
-677
497
As of March 2024
FYE 2025
1Q Results
400
-745
-346
-879
294
As of June 2024
(100 Million Yen)
Variance
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
10,480
Interest bearing debts Balance at end of period *
3,995
Net cash
6,485
- Lease liabilities are not included in the results above.https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
9,549
3,905
5,644
-931
-90
-841
This is the consolidated statement of cash flows and cash and cash equivalents.
Due mainly to the payment of 91.5 billion yen in tax on profit in the previous fiscal year, operating cash flow was limited to 40.0 billion yen, and free cash flow was -34.6 billion yen.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period declined by 93.1 billion yen from the end of the previous year to 954.9 billion yen, and the balance of interest bearing debt was down 9.0 billion yen from the end of the previous year to 390.5 billion yen. As a result, net cash decreased by 84.1 billion yen from the end of the previous year to 564.4 billion yen.
C a p e x / D e p r e c i a t i o n / R & D
FYE 2024
1Q Results
Capex *1
321
Depreciation *1
250
R&D expenditures *2
280
FYE 2025
1Q Results
435
249
308
(100 Million Yen)
Variance
+114
-1
+28
*1 : Leases, capex & amortization for intangible assets and lease liabilities are not included in the results and forecast above.
*2 : Research and development activity related costs incurred during the reporting period are written.
In accordance with IFRS, as a part of research and development expenditures is recorded as an intangible asset and amortized over its estimated useful life, this amount is different from "Research and development expenses" on Consolidated Statements of Income on IFRS.
(It matches with R&D expenses in consolidated statement of income on JGAAP)
Actual capex and related figures are as you see on this slide.
