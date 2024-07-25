Subaru Provides Vehicles and Other Support
as an Official Partner of the Japan Lifesaving Association
Tokyo, July 25, 2024 - Subaru Corporation has once again provided Subaru Lifesaver Cars for the Japan Lifesaving Association (JLA; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Takuya Iritani) through authorized dealerships. As an official partner, Subaru is supporting the JLA's goal of eliminating incidents on the country's beaches.
Together with authorized dealerships, Subaru is working to expand the circle of empathy and harmony by contributing to society through the Cherishing Every Life Project. With aircraft manufacturing in its DNA, Subaru practices "people-centered monozukuri," placing the highest priority on safety and protecting lives. This project seeks to build on the company's philosophy through initiatives that engage customers and local communities.
In this spirit, Subaru will continue to assist lifesavers in their monitoring and rescue activities by providing Subaru Lifesaver Cars, as it has been doing every summer since 2020.
As an official JLA partner, this year Subaru has increased the number of vehicles to a total of 35, including Forester and other models. These vehicles were provided to lifesaving organizations in 29 prefectures through 27 Subaru dealerships around Japan*1.
Subaru Lifesaver Cars are used for community patrols, safety education, and beach patrols, and all vehicles are equipped with compact, lightweight automated external defibrillators (AEDs)*2 to help save lives. The company's activities also extend to supporter workshops jointly organized by Subaru dealers and regional lifesaving associations, in which JLA instructors share knowledge and skills in areas such as CPR and AED operation (interactive BLS*3 instruction, etc.).
Subaru also provides support for JLA's 2024 Water Safety Month awareness-raising campaign (July 1 to 31, 2024), which aims to give beachgoers the knowledge and skills to look after themselves in order to prevent water-related accidents.
To achieve the goal of "Delivering Happiness to All," the Subaru Group is promoting sustainability on a Group-wide, global basis under its Subaru Global Sustainability Policy.
Subaru will continue to pursue sustainable growth as a truly global company, while helping to create a more enjoyable and sustainable society.
Subaru On-Tube features short videos showcasing the Cherishing Every Life Project, Lifesaver Cars, and the stories of lifesavers:
- Cherishing Every Life Project (Japanese only)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hX9WTdW_uw&t=1s
- Lifesaver stories, Lifesaver Cars (Japanese only)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfPYZDxNxrQhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75dB4FOHMis
Reference:
- Subaru Group Sustainability & CSRhttps://www.subaru.co.jp/en/csr/
- Japan Lifesaving Association websitehttps://jla-lifesaving.or.jp/en/
- 2024 Water Safety Month campaign (Japanese only)https://jla-lifesaving.or.jp/news/3771/
*1. Hokkaido Subaru Co., Ltd., Aomori Subaru Inc., Akita Subaru Inc., Iwate Subaru Inc., Miyagi Subaru Inc., Yamagata Subaru Inc., Fukushima Subaru Inc., Niigata Subaru Inc., Hokuriku Subaru Inc., Kanagawa Subaru Co., Ltd., Chiba Subaru Inc., Tokyo Subaru Inc., Shizuoka Subaru Motor Co., Ltd., Nagoya Subaru Motors Inc., Osaka Subaru Inc., Kyoto Subaru Inc., Hyogo Subaru Inc., Hiroshima Subaru Inc., Sanin Subaru Inc., Okayama Subaru Inc., Yamaguchi Subaru Inc., Higashi Shikoku Subaru Inc., Fukuoka Subaru, Nishi Kyushu Subaru, Oita Subaru, Minami Kyushu Subaru, Okinawa Subaru
*2. All vehicles provided for use between June 28 and September 2, 2024, will be equipped with AEDs.
*3. Basic Life Support (BLS) refers to care provided by first responders in the event of cardiac arrest or respiratory distress.
*4. Throughout July, the Japan Lifesaving Association is engaged in World Drowning Prevention Day awareness-raising activities as part of its Water Safety Month campaign. Visit the JLA website for more details: https://jla- lifesaving.or.jp/watersafety/world-drowning-prevention-day/
