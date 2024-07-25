Subaru Provides Vehicles and Other Support

as an Official Partner of the Japan Lifesaving Association

Tokyo, July 25, 2024 - Subaru Corporation has once again provided Subaru Lifesaver Cars for the Japan Lifesaving Association (JLA; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Takuya Iritani) through authorized dealerships. As an official partner, Subaru is supporting the JLA's goal of eliminating incidents on the country's beaches.

Together with authorized dealerships, Subaru is working to expand the circle of empathy and harmony by contributing to society through the Cherishing Every Life Project. With aircraft manufacturing in its DNA, Subaru practices "people-centered monozukuri," placing the highest priority on safety and protecting lives. This project seeks to build on the company's philosophy through initiatives that engage customers and local communities.

In this spirit, Subaru will continue to assist lifesavers in their monitoring and rescue activities by providing Subaru Lifesaver Cars, as it has been doing every summer since 2020.

As an official JLA partner, this year Subaru has increased the number of vehicles to a total of 35, including Forester and other models. These vehicles were provided to lifesaving organizations in 29 prefectures through 27 Subaru dealerships around Japan*1.

Subaru Lifesaver Cars are used for community patrols, safety education, and beach patrols, and all vehicles are equipped with compact, lightweight automated external defibrillators (AEDs)*2 to help save lives. The company's activities also extend to supporter workshops jointly organized by Subaru dealers and regional lifesaving associations, in which JLA instructors share knowledge and skills in areas such as CPR and AED operation (interactive BLS*3 instruction, etc.).