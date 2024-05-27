May 27, 2024

Subaru Receives Additional Contract for Two SUBARU BELL 412EPX

Helicopters from Japan Coast Guard

Tokyo, May 27, 2024 - Subaru Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an additional contract for two SUBARU BELL 412EPXs, from Japan Coast Guard. As a result, the total number of SUBARU BELL 412EPX orders from Japan Coast Guard has reached six. These helicopters will be used for ensuring security at sea, search and rescue operations, responding to maritime disasters, and transporting supplies to disaster-stricken areas.

Japan Coast Guard has been operating a total of 46 BELL 212/412 aircraft for over 50 years since 1973. The SUBARU BELL 412EPX, having commonalities with the BELL 212/412, enables a smooth introduction and transition by utilizing existing resources. State-of-the-art integrated avionics with large screens and easy operation greatly reduce the pilot's workload. In addition, performance improvements such as increased power and increased maximum gross weight provide better operational capability and efficiency. The SUBARU BELL 412EPX is ready for all missions, including air-station and ship operations.

Subaru is committed to supporting the safe and reliable operation of helicopters, not only through continued helicopter production and sales activities, but also through parts supply and maintenance.

SUBARU BELL 412EPX

SUBARU BELL 412EPX dedicated website:

https://aerospace.subaru.co.jp/412epx/en/