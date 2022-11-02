Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:18 2022-11-02 am EDT
2499.50 JPY   +6.27%
12:40aSubaru : Notice Concerning Dividends (Interim Dividends) from Surplus and of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
12:40aSubaru : Revision of Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)
PU
12:40aSubaru : Financial Review & Referenc
PU
Subaru : Revision of Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
November 2, 2022

Company Name: SUBARU CORPORATION

Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities code: 7270; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Yasushi Nagae, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Revision of Financial Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)

Considering the current business trend, Subaru Corporation has announced the upward revision of financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023) which was released at the timing of consolidated financial results announcement on May 12, 2022.

1. Financial forecast

Revision of consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)

Profit for the

Profit for the

period

Operating

Profit before

period

Revenue

attributable to

profit

tax

per share,

owners of

basic

parent

Previous forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

3,500,000

200,000

200,000

140,000

182.55

Revised forecast (B)

3,800,000

300,000

300,000

210,000

273.81

Increase and decrease (B-A)

300,000

100,000

100,000

70,000

Change of percentage (%)

8.6

50.0

50.0

50.0

(Ref.) Actual results of previous

2,744,520

90,452

106,972

70,007

91.28

fiscal year (Ended March 2022)

2. Reason for the revision

Despite the production constraints due in part to semiconductor supply shortages and the impact of surging raw material prices, the Company revises the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 from the previous announcement made on May 12, 2022 to reflect the expected effects of higher sales and profits from exchange rate fluctuations, pricing policies, an improved sales mix, and the like. Exchange rates assumed for forecast of the full-year consolidated earnings are 133 yen per US dollar (previously 120 yen per US dollar) and 136 yen per euro (previously 130 yen per euro).

Note: Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
