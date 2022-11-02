Subaru : Revision of Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)

November 2, 2022

Revision of Financial Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)

Considering the current business trend, Subaru Corporation has announced the upward revision of financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023) which was released at the timing of consolidated financial results announcement on May 12, 2022.

1. Financial forecast

Revision of consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending 2023 (from April 1 to March 31, 2023)

Profit for the Profit for the period Operating Profit before period Revenue attributable to profit tax per share, owners of basic parent Previous forecast (A) Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen 3,500,000 200,000 200,000 140,000 182.55 Revised forecast (B) 3,800,000 300,000 300,000 210,000 273.81 Increase and decrease (B-A) 300,000 100,000 100,000 70,000 Change of percentage (%) 8.6 50.0 50.0 50.0 (Ref.) Actual results of previous 2,744,520 90,452 106,972 70,007 91.28 fiscal year (Ended March 2022)

2. Reason for the revision

Despite the production constraints due in part to semiconductor supply shortages and the impact of surging raw material prices, the Company revises the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 from the previous announcement made on May 12, 2022 to reflect the expected effects of higher sales and profits from exchange rate fluctuations, pricing policies, an improved sales mix, and the like. Exchange rates assumed for forecast of the full-year consolidated earnings are 133 yen per US dollar (previously 120 yen per US dollar) and 136 yen per euro (previously 130 yen per euro).

