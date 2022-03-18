Subaru : Temporary Suspension of Production at Subaru's Manufacturing Facilities in Japan

March 18, 2022

Temporary Suspension of Production at Subaru's Manufacturing Facilities in Japan

Subaru extends its heartfelt condolences to those affected by the major earthquake that struck the Tohoku region on March 16, 2022.

Subaru Corporation will temporarily suspend production at its automobile manufacturing facilities due to interruptions in the supply of certain parts, as operations of the supplier factories for those parts have been affected by the earthquake.

Production at the following plants in the Gunma Manufacturing Plant will be temporarily suspended:

Automobile plants: Main Plant and Yajima Plant

Engine and transmission plant: Oizumi Plant

Dates:

March 18

March 21

(Two working days)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and all other stakeholders.

###