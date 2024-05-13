Atsushi Osaki, Representative Director, President & CEO
May 13th, 2024
K e y P o i n t s o f To d a y ' s B r i e f i n g
Advancing initiatives based on the principle of
"Flexibility" and "Expandability"
Development
・ BEV Development / Production
・ Monozukuri* Innovation
・ HEV Products / Production
・ Value Creation
Product
・ Manufacturing Plants
Production
* Monozukuri: Manufacturing
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
B E V D e v e l o p m e n t / P r o d u c t i o n ( B E V l i n e u p b y t h e e n d o f 2 0 2 6 )
4 SUVs to be in BEV lineup by the end of 2026 (Joint development)
BEV SUV manufactured at Subaru's Yajima Plant will also be supplied to Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).
BEV SUV manufactured at TMC's U.S. Plant will also be supplied to Subaru.
SOLTERRA
SUV
SUV
Manufactured at
Manufactured at
TMC's U.S. plant
Subaru's Yajima Plant
Images are for illustration purposes only.
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
H E V P r o d u c t s / P r o d u c t i o n
Forester (ICE / Next-gen.HEV)to be produced both in Japan and U.S. (SIA)
In addition to the Forester, a next-gen. hybrid version to be also introduced to
the Crosstrek
Images are for reference only.
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
M a n u f a c t u r i n g P l a n t s
2024
Kitamoto
Plant
Main
ICE
Plant
ICE
Yajima
Plant
HEV
ICE
SIA
20252026
Next-gen. HEV transaxles
SOP: Fall 2024
Next-gen. HEV
BEV Starting BEV production (ICE/BEV mixed assembly line)
Next-gen. HEV
Next-gen. HEV
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
G o i n g F o r w a r d
Production
Becoming "One Subaru"
- Obeya activities*
- Collaboration with partnersTeams working in sync
for improved synergy/communication.
DevelopmentSupply
Chain
Chief Officers
Five Key Priority Areas
Monozukuri (Manufacturing) Innovation
⚫ Digital Car
⚫ Battery Business
Cost Innovation ⚫ Connected Business
*Obeya activities: Cross-functional alignment among project members to enable agile development through a holistic view/approach, aimed at value creation, problem solving and accelerated development across organizational boundaries.
In-house-developed BEVs
Enhancing ICE* products
to be added in the lineup
（Updates to be announced as appropriate)
（By the end of 2028)
* Gasoline cars, HEVs, PHEVs, etc.
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
Forward-looking statements including projections and future strategies mentioned in this presentation are based on currently available information and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially as a result of various factors including, without limitation, economic conditions, market demand and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Investors are asked not to rely solely on the information in this presentation when they make their final investment decisions.
https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/ir/
Subaru Corporation specializes in the production and marketing of automotive vehicles. The group also develops aeronautical construction activity. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (96.7%): mini-cars and individual cars (860,000 units sold in 2020/21; brands Legacy, Impreza, Forester, Exiga, etc.);
- sale of aircrafts (3.1%);
- other (0.2%): primarily manufacturing of industrial equipment (engines, pumps, electric generators, etc.).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (17.6%), Asia (3.3%), North America (73.6%), Europe (1.9%) and other (3.6%).