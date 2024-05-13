BEV SUV manufactured at TMC's U.S. Plant will also be supplied to Subaru.

BEV SUV manufactured at Subaru's Yajima Plant will also be supplied to Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).

4 SUVs to be in BEV lineup by the end of 2026 (Joint development)

I'd like to start with our development and production initiatives for the early phase of the BEV transition.

First, development.

We have explored various options for the development of BEVs, including in-house development and alliance cooperation, but for the four BEV SUVs planned for our lineup by the end of 2026, we are developing them jointly with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), leveraging the knowledge and expertise of both companies.

Next, production.

The jointly developed BEV SUV, which will be manufactured at Subaru's Yajima Plant, will also be supplied to TMC.

On the other hand, the BEV SUV to be manufactured at TMC's U.S. plant will also be supplied to Subaru, meaning that Subaru will have a U.S.-manufactured BEV in our lineup.

Through this approach of joint development, joint production and joint supply, we will ensure flexibility in the areas of development and production while mitigating risks with TMC at a time when it is difficult to clearly predict future trends.