Subaru Won the SP4T*1 Class for the first time

in the 52nd Nürburgring 24-Hour Race

Tokyo, June 5, 2024 - Subaru Corporation is pleased to announce that its motorsports subsidiary, Subaru Tecnica International*2, took the SP4T class win in the 52nd Nürburgring 24-Hour Race held in Germany from 30 May to 2 June, with its WRX S4-based race car.

SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2024 Team General Manager Hideharu Tatsumi

The SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2024 won the SP4T class for the first time and finished 51st overall with 44 laps completed. The victory on circuits like Nürburgring, which is so-called one of the world's most challenging tracks, once again demonstrated the reliability, durability and high performance of Subaru vehicles, including horizontally opposed engine and symmetrical AWD.

Through its motorsport activities, Subaru and STI will continue to pursue engineering excellence to assure "Enjoyment and Peace of Mind" to customers worldwide.

*1: A class for turbo-charged cars with an engine between 2.0L and 2.6L

*2: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (President: Hiromi Tamo, Mitaka City, Tokyo, Abbreviation: STI)

###