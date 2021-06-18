Subaru : to temporarily shut its plants in July due to chip shortage

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Subaru Motor said on
Friday it will cut production at Japan's Gunma plants in July
due to a global shortage of semiconductors.
"It is part of the production adjustment due to shortage of
semiconductors," Subaru spokesperson said.
The plants, located in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo,
will be idle on July 16.
Suzuki Motor Corp said the carmaker is also
considering slashing production in July at Kosai and Sagara
plants in Shizuoka, Japan, for two and seven days, respectively.
While the dates have not been set yet, the company
spokesperson said Suzuki is "continuing to make adjustments to
minimise the impact".
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing
by David Evans)