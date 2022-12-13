Advanced search
    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-13 am EST
2264.00 JPY   +1.52%
Subaru recalls 271,000 U.S. vehicles, urges drivers to park outside

12/13/2022 | 10:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Subaru logo is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan

(Reuters) - Subaru on Tuesday said it was recalling 271,000 2019 through 2022 model year Ascent sport utility vehicles due to increased fire risk and urged owners to park their vehicles outside until repairs are completed.

The Japanese automaker said owners should park away from structures and avoid leaving vehicles unattended while the engine is running. Subaru said a wiring connection may have a production-related defect that can cause a fire while the heater is in operation.

There have been two fires but no injuries or crashes have been reported. Subaru dealers will replace heater ground bolts and if needed replace the ground wire and the connector holder.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said until the recall is completed, owners should park vehicles outdoors. If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver's footwell area, they should immediately stop the vehicle and turn the ignition off.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
