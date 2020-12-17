Subex : Analyst Investor Meetings December 02 2020

December 2, 2020
To
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings under SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows:
|
Date
|
Interaction with
|
|
Discussion
|
|
Location
|
December 2, 2020
|
Giessbach
|
|
Industry/
|
Company
|
Virtual
|
|
|
|
|
specific
|
developments
|
|
|
|
|
|
already in public domain
|
|
December 3, 2020
|
Enam
|
Securities
|
Private
|
Industry/
|
Company
|
Virtual
|
|
Limited
|
and
|
Aadi
|
specific
|
developments
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
already in public domain
|
|
December 4, 2020
|
Edelweiss IT Midcap e-
|
Industry/
|
Company
|
Virtual
|
|
conference
|
|
specific
|
developments
|
|
|
|
|
|
already in public domain
|
We will intimate the exchanges in case of any changes in the abovementioned schedules due to exigencies on the part of the Analyst /Investors/Company.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you.
Subex Limited
CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663
Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India
