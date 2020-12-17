Subex : Analyst Investor Meetings December 02 2020

December 2, 2020

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings under SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows:

Date Interaction with Discussion Location December 2, 2020 Giessbach Industry/ Company Virtual specific developments already in public domain December 3, 2020 Enam Securities Private Industry/ Company Virtual Limited and Aadi specific developments Investments already in public domain December 4, 2020 Edelweiss IT Midcap e- Industry/ Company Virtual conference specific developments already in public domain

We will intimate the exchanges in case of any changes in the abovementioned schedules due to exigencies on the part of the Analyst /Investors/Company.

