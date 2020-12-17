Log in
SUBEX LIMITED

SUBEX LIMITED

(532348)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Subex : Analyst Investor Meetings December 02 2020

12/17/2020 | 04:41am EST
December 2, 2020

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings under SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows:

Date

Interaction with

Discussion

Location

December 2, 2020

Giessbach

Industry/

Company

Virtual

specific

developments

already in public domain

December 3, 2020

Enam

Securities

Private

Industry/

Company

Virtual

Limited

and

Aadi

specific

developments

Investments

already in public domain

December 4, 2020

Edelweiss IT Midcap e-

Industry/

Company

Virtual

conference

specific

developments

already in public domain

We will intimate the exchanges in case of any changes in the abovementioned schedules due to exigencies on the part of the Analyst /Investors/Company.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Subex Limited

CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663

Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Subex Limited published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:40:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 650 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net income 2020 -2 692 M -36,6 M -36,6 M
Net cash 2020 418 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 958 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SUBEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Subex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anil Chandanmal Singhvi Chairman
Naga Shiva Shankar Roddam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ganesh S. Venkatraman Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Chintada Chief Technology Officer
