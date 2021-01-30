Log in
SUBEX LIMITED

(532348)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/29
26.55 INR   -0.93%
12:44aSUBEX : BODM Intimation-February 01, 2021
PU
01/22SUBEX : The Benefits and Challenges of Augmented Analytics
PU
01/12SUBEX : Five key reasons why telcos need to focus on Margin Assurance
PU
Subex : BODM Intimation-February 01, 2021

01/30/2021 | 07:44pm EST
January 25, 2021

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Mumbai, India

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Subex Limited "The Company"- Board Meeting on February 01, 2021

Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, be and is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, February 01, 2021 through Video Conferencing, inter alia:

  1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2020.
  2. To consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend, if any amongst other matters.

A copy of the advertisement to be published in the newspapers for intimation of the Board Meeting as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure-I.

We request you to take the aforesaid notification on record.

Thanking you

Encl: Annexure-I

Annexure - I

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Meeting No. 6/2020-21 of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, February 01, 2021 through Video Conferencing, to consider inter-alia, the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2020 and to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any amongst other matters

Further details are available on the Company's website: www.subex.comand on the websites of the Stock Exchanges, www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.com.

Date: January 25, 2021

For Subex Limited

Place: Bengaluru

Sd/-

G V Krishnakanth

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

