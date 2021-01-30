Subex : BODM Intimation-February 01, 2021

January 25, 2021
To
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Mumbai, India
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Subex Limited "The Company"- Board Meeting on February 01, 2021
Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, be and is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, February 01, 2021 through Video Conferencing, inter alia:
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2020.
To consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend, if any amongst other matters.
A copy of the advertisement to be published in the newspapers for intimation of the Board Meeting as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure-I.
We request you to take the aforesaid notification on record.
Thanking you
Annexure - I
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Meeting No. 6/2020-21 of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, February 01, 2021 through Video Conferencing, to consider inter-alia, the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2020 and to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any amongst other matters
Further details are available on the Company's website: www.subex.comand on the websites of the Stock Exchanges, www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.com.
Date: January 25, 2021
For Subex Limited
Place: Bengaluru
Sd/-
G V Krishnakanth
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
