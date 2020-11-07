Subex : BODM Intimation-November 09, 2020

November 03, 2020
To
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Mumbai, India
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Subex Limited "The Company"- Board Meeting on November 09, 2020
This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 9th day of November, 2020 through Video Conferencing, to consider, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the advertisement to be published in the newspapers for intimation of the Board Meeting as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure-I.
Trading Window Closure
In accordance with the SEBI (PIT), Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for the consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020 has been closed from September 30, 2020 and will re-open on November 12, 2020.
We request you to take the aforesaid notification on record.
Thanking you.
ENCL: Annexure-I
Subex Limited
CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663
Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India
