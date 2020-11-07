Subex : BODM Intimation-November 09, 2020

This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 9th day of November, 2020 through Video Conferencing, to consider, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the advertisement to be published in the newspapers for intimation of the Board Meeting as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure-I.

Annexure - I

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Meeting No. 5/2020-21 of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, November 09, 2020 through Video Conferencing, to consider inter-alia, the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020.

Further details are available on the Company's website: www.subex.comand on the websites of the Stock Exchanges, www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.com.

Date: November 03, 2020 For Subex Limited Place: Bengaluru Sd/- G V Krishnakanth Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Subex Limited

CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663

Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India